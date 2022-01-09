.

Holds a day seminar for PWDs

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor AbdulGaniy Raji has disclosed that the state voters register now stands at 1,955,657.

Addressing journalists after his remark at the security training programme organised by the commission’s training institute in Osogbo, Osun state ahead the July 16 governorship election.

He said the commission has completed registration and is currently witnessing massive run-out of residents picking their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), hence, the deployment of PVCs to the 332 wards on the state.

“We have completed the voters registration and presently voter’s cards are being collected at our local government offices but I am happy to tell you that at the close of voters registration and having run the application used to detect multiple registrations, we have a total of 1, 955, 657 registered voters in Osun state as against the 1,600,000 that we had earlier.

“As at today the uncollected PVCs is 377,807 but I have moved round with the head of departments and we realized that there is a very large turnout of voters in Osun who wanted to collect there PVCs. When you get to our offices at the local government, it has been very rowdy since the last three weeks and we can’t cope with the crowd. Ordinarily, we were suppose to wait until a week or two to the election but we have decided that this week we are going to devolve collection of PVCs to the registration areas which is the ward to reduce the crowd.

“By Wednesday we are moving all the cards to the wards to move it closer to the people and this will be done for five days, starting from Wednesday to Sunday. The collection points is now 332 instead of the 30 local government offices. We strategically chose Wednesday to Sunday such that Saturday and Sunday will be inclusive for those who will be at work during the working days. We would expect security agencies to assist us in maintaining decorum and adequate security at all these points”, he said.

Meanwhile, the REC, while meeting with persons living with disabilities in the state urged them to mobilise their members to participate in the July 16 governorship election, saying their security is guaranteed.

“I once again want to urge our guests to mobilize their members and come out on Saturday, 16th July, 2022 to participate in the governorship election as adequate security arrangement has been put in place through Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security(ICCES) to guarantee their safety and as well partake in the election without fear of molestation and harassment from any quarter”, he said.