By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Police operatives have arrested two okada operators for allegedly killing a woman and stealing her 11-month-old baby at a hotel in Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia State.

The suspects, Chimaobi Anyim Kalu, 25, and his accomplice, David Ogwo Orji, 21, were said to have killed the woman, Chimhurunanya Udeh, at Merry Homes Hotel, on April 15, 2022. They also stole her 11-month-old baby after killing her and escaped from the hotel.

It was gathered that the baby was later sold for N150,000, which was shared among the suspects.

Read Also: Okada ban: know the full lists of affected councils, streets in Lagos

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, who disclosed this while parading the suspects at the state police headquarters, Umuahia, explained that the proprietor of the hotel, Mr Felix Abengowe, had lodged a report on April 16, 2022, that an unidentified female corpse with a sharp cut on her neck was found in one of his hotel rooms.

She stated that on arrival at the scene of the crime, police detectives were informed that the suspects escaped with the 11-month-old baby boy of the deceased woman, identified as Chimereobioma Silver.

In her words “Between May 15 and 16, 2022 upon information, the suspects were arrested in connection with the case. It was discovered that both of them are motorcyclists from Ugwueke, Bende LGA of Abia State.

“Chimaobi Kalu resides at 44, Nwogwu Street, off St. Dominic’s Street, Ngwa Road, Aba while David Ogwo Orji lives at Umunkama roundabout off Ngwa Road, Aba.”

Agbede further disclosed that the suspects had confessed to the crime, that they administered a drug on the victim which made her weak before they murdered her.

“Their confessional statements revealed that the suspects administered a drug, which according to them, is a mixture of yoghurt and priton tablets on their victim before stabbing her with a broken glass cup on her neck and she died instantly.

“They also made away with her 11-month-old baby boy whom they claimed was sold for N150,000, which was shared equally among them.

She also stated that efforts are ongoing to arrest one of the fleeing suspects and rescue the 11-month-old baby.

Vanguard News