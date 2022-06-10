.

The level of preparedness for the upcoming Ekiti and Osun state elections, seems to be taking shape as the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba disclosed that over 17 thousand policemen have been deployed to the states.

The IGP said: “As for how many policemen are deployed to Ekiti or Osun, I can say for the police, just like the Minister said, other security agents followed, but as for the police, we are deploying 17,374 policemen.”

Responding to the recent kidnap and release of the Methodist Church Prelate, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche, the IGP said no arrest had been made but pointed out that the matter is still being investigated.

He said: “For the issue of the kidnapping of the Methodist Church Prelate, no arrest has been made in terms of suspects, but we are still on it, arrest doesn’t have to come immediately. The case is still under investigation. The case is open and we are still looking for the suspects.

“We have leads; we have some issues that we are still following through, how the ransom was collected and how the negotiations were done. We have information to that effect and we’re looking at getting into the real aspect of getting the suspects arrested.

“As for the issue of helicopter attack, the allegations are there, the assertions are there. We have not been able to say there is any helicopter attack on innocent citizens like you have suggested. but most of the time, these assertions are made and up till now we’ve not been able to see or we’ve not been able to identify any helicopter that is flying and killing people unnecessarily.”