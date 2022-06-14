.

— Ogun, Lagos came second, third respectively

— To represent zone in Abuja for finals

Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 14-year-old student of Oritamefa Baptist Model School, in lbadan, Oyo state, Charles Taileatu, has emerged the overall best at the 2022 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, National Science Quiz Competitions, in the South West Zone.

Taileatu, came first in the quiz competition held at Akure, the Ondo state capital weekend.

Six states, including Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun and Osun were represented by students from various secondary schools across the states.

.

Abubakar Zukarain from Ogun came second while Lagos represented by Mulero Rasheed, came third in the quiz.

The three students that emerged in the south west are to represent the zone at the last phase of the competition scheduled for Abuja.

Speaking at the ceremony, the NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Mr Garba Deen Muhammad, congratulated the various secondary schools and their industrious students who are representing their states in this zonal contest.

Muhammad spoke through the NNPC Supervisor Administration, Budget Planning and Monitoring, Mrs Timpa Kole- James.

According to him “Over the years, the NNPC has made intervention in the education and capacity development areas, a fulcrum of its approach to Corporate Social Responsibility.

“With the signing into law on August 16”, 2021 of the Petroleum Industry Act by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, further impetus has been given to the NNPC to increase its impact in the lives of all Nigerians.

“More specifically, as the new NNPC Limited, a company operating under the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) is readying itself to stand amongst its global peers as an International National Energy Company, it has become more important than ever to groom a pool of highly trained youth who would be available to take up key positions in the company and in the Nigerian energy sector in the years to come.

” It is for this reason that NNPC’s commitment to encouraging science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education (STEM education), which is the focus, NNPC National Science Quiz Competition has become stronger than ever.

Muhammadu called on “all teachers, JETS coordinators, officials of the State Ministries of Education and parents to join the NNPC is the journey to create the Nigeria of our dreams by nurturing the mind and building the skill of the nation’s youth.

The Ondo state commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olufemi Agagu,said that the competition which was aimed at promoting science among students will enhance scientific and technological innovation among students.

Agagu noted that the state government has been ” tenaciously committed to the promotion of science and technology education at all levels of it’s educational system.

He commended the NNPC, the sponsor of the competition for it’s achievement and it’s Worthy investment in the future of the children.

The commissioner noted that the NNPC has been investing in the developmen of science education in the country through the sponsorship of the annual event.