Chinedu Aniagboso, Project Manager of City Speller Bee and the winner.

By Etop Ekanem

Miss Oluebeube Ogbonna, a 14 years old student of Divine Rays British School, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, Sunday, emerged winner of the first Igbo Spelling Bee competition.

Ogbonna came top in the competition in which 356 public and private secondary school students in Awka, Nnewi and Onitsha educational zones participated.

The event was organised by City Speller Bee in collaboration with Onitsha Business School.

In the final round of 16 schools held in Onitsha, Ogbonna beat Oruche Chukwuma of St Paul’s Seminary, Ukpor and Okeke Godswill and Divine Rays British School Obosi to second and third places respectively.

The winners went home with N300,000, N100,000 and N50,000 respectively for their efforts. They were tested on knowledge in spelling, Igbo syllabication and punctuation.

Mrs Ogochukwu Ifeka, Professor of Igbo Literature at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam said the competition had confirmed that efforts to revive Igbo language were yielding fruits.

Ifeka commended the students’ proficiency in the knowledge of Igbo language and also their schools for taking teaching of the language seriously.

She said the competition would elicit positive interest in native among youths and also encourage them to take up careers in it.

The university don urged parents to interact with their children in native languages as it was not the duty of formal school teachers to teach them.

Also speaking, Mr Chinedu Aniagboso, Project Manager of the competition said it was the first indigenous language spelling bee in Nigeria and was aimed at making it attractive to the youth.