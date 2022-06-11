President Donald Trump

By Miftaudeen Raji

The House committee investigating the January 6 Thursday night has indicted the former United States President Donald Trump on the tragic incident.

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Bennie Thompson, Trump was not only aware of the violence that erupted after that day’s “Stop the Steal,” rally, but also approved of it, after weeks of allegedly encouraging the insurrection.

Recall that the January 6 Insurrection was a day of chaos at the US Capitol, which left several people dead and more than a hundred police officers injured.

The Committee chair, Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi was accompanied by vice chair Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming.

In case you missed the hearing on the January 6 insurrection, below are the most crucial and not-chronologically-ordered things that the Committer had to say about the former US President, according to the analysis by Chris Cillizza of CNN.