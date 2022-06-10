By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Traffic Radio has presented various awards to honour some staff and stakeholders who have contributed immensely to the success of the station in the last 10 years.

The station had begun a month-long activities to mark its 10 years of existence and crowned it with a Gala/Award night, held in Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday.

Speaking at the Gala Night General Manager, Lagos Traffic Radio, Tayo Akanle said the dinner marked the end of the month-long activities that were deliberately planned to celebrate the existence of the station in the last 10 years despite the mirage of challenges.

Akanle said the resilience of the station was a reflection of the unique character of the state that always recovered quickly from challenges even with optimism.

“The last ten years is full of ups and downs but it is gratifying to state that the verifiable successes recorded so far have greatly made the brand equity of the station become stronger, upscaling its rating in the comity of broadcast radio stations in Lagos in particular and Nigeria in general.

“This, among other reasons, informed the dire need to celebrate the station just as it is gaining momentum to deliver more in the future.

“During this event, the station will be recognizing and presenting awards to a few individuals and corporate entities who are among the numerous contributors and supporters of the station.

“As you are all here to celebrate with us, we are also celebrating you all because we believe strongly that you are all part of the success story of the station,” he said.

Awards were given to some individuals, such as: Adenusi Patrick, Abdulhafis Gbolahan Toriola, Dennis Oloriegbe, Bisi Sonusi, Bolanle Edwards and Austin Adekunle Shonaike, as Outstanding Resource Persons of the decade.

Others who received awards are: MediaReach OMD, Airtel, MTN, Glo, Spectra Industries Limited, Engr. Olugbenga Joseph Sanyaolu, Adejumoke Ayodabo, Thomas Kwame Boateng, Wale Oba, Andrew O. Gberevbie, Nojeemdeen Onakoya (AKA Aseese), Funmilayo Ajala (AKA Iya Ajala), among others.

Staff of the station who received awards are: Olayinka Lawal, Victor Oteri, Adeola Akindele, Abiola Fagbolagun, Muinat Sanusi, Kayode Mafolasere, Oyinlola Olayinka, Mary Jolayemi, Kunle Fashina, Victoria Avoseh George, Adebowale Yusuff, Titi Ajayi, Peter Eche, Dare Durosimi