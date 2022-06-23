By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than 1,045 prospective corps members on Wednesday took the oath of office at Dakin Gari NYSC permanent orientation camp in Kebbi state.

The oath was administered by Justice Shuaibu Ibrahim who represented the state chief judge. There were 373 female among the corps members who turned up at the camp for the three weeks of drills.

Earlier in his speech the Director General of the corps Brigadier General MK Fada, congratulated them for successfully graduating from their various high institutions and subsequent mobilisation to the orientation camp.

Read Also: 22 APC Senators planning to defect to PDP — Fani-Kayode

General Fada reminded them that they were brought together from different religions and tribes to promote unity as it is one of the cardinals of the scheme.

He added that within the period of the orientations they will be exposed to military drills and entrepreneurship and skills acquisition to prepare them for life after the service year and beyond.

He admonished them to take seriously the oath taken as it will guide them through out the service year and beyond as they continue to explore the larger society.

While reminding them that white collar jobs are not readily available, he urged them to choose any trade from the skills acquisitions or entrepreneurship programme, which kick starts in the camp.

“At management level we will engage stakeholders on how best to assist your chosen trade and/or business right from the orientation camp,” he said.

He explained that corps members must adhere strictly to all covid-19 protocols by observing social distancing and regular hand washing for their safety and that of the officials, adding that respecting camps rules and regulations is mandatory to all corps members at the camp.

“As I formally inducts you as co-members the 2022 Batch B stream 1, it is hereby declared open. I hope you will integrate fully into the society to meet the objectives of the scheme and maintain high moral standard and discipline,” he added.

Vanguard News