By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than one thousand and forty five prospective corps members on Wednesday took the oath of office at Dakin gari NYSC permanent orientation camp in Kebbi state.

The oath was administered to them by Justice Shu, aibu Ibrahim who represented the state chief judge, among them they are at least 373 female corps members who turned up at the camp for at least three weeks of drills.

Earlier in his speech, the Director-General of the corps Brigadier General Mk Fada congratulated them for successful graduation from their various high institutions and subsequent mobilisation to the orientation camp.

General Fada reminded them that they were brought together from different religions and tribes to promote unity as it is one of the cardinals of the scheme, he added that within the period of the orientation they would be exposed to military drills and entrepreneurship and skills acquisition to prepare them for life after the service year and beyond.

He admonished them to take seriously the oath taken as it will guide them throughout the service year and beyond as they continue to explore the larger society.

While reminding them that white colour jobs are not readily available he urged them to choose any trade from the skills acquisitions or entrepreneurship programme which kick start the camp “at management level we will engage stakeholders on how best to assist your chosen trade and/or business right from the orientation camp he said.

He explained that corps members must adhere strictly to all covid19 protocols by observing social distancing and regular hand washing for their safety and that of the officials adding that respecting camps rules and regulations is mandatory for all corps members at the camp.

As I formally induct you as co-members, the 2022 Batch B stream 1 is hereby declared open I hope you will integrate fully into the society to meet the scheme’s objectives and maintain high moral standards and discipline.