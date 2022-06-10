.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

No less than 10 persons have escaped death as a truck rammed into a hotel damaging the fence and a bus parked beside the hotel.

Few months ago, a container laden truck had lost control at the area and killed 6 persons. The situation caused the stare government to relocate the waterside market.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the truck was descending the East street , along the Waterside area when the driver lost control and broke into the hotel.

However , no life was lost as the trailer was held by the wreckage of the fence and a bus it damaged.

Though the road was scanty following the sit at home over the court trial of the IPOB leader,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, it was gathered that many people who were at the scene could have been dead but for providence.

“We were inside the hotel when we heard a loud sound. The trailer was descending the waterside hill from East street when it lost control ,broke into the hotel and damaged this bus beyond repair. It was a miracle that nobody died because there were up to 10 persons who were at that spot before the incident. If it had happened on another day ,not on a sit at home ,many people would have died because this waterside area is always a busy place,” the eyewitnesses said.

As at the time of filing this report, the wreckage of the bus and the fallen trailer were still at the scene.