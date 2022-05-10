.

By GODSON MONEKE

I HAVE always dreamed of a Nigeria in which where you come from would not matter in the level you attain.

The present practice of spoon-feeding a section of the country at the expense of other sections is at the root of our underdevelopment as a country. With the current practice, it will be near impossible to make a nation out of the country. There is nothing to suggest that brilliant people are the exclusive preserve of any section of the country.

The best way to nest global standards is to allow everybody to compete for all available positions. There may be gaps for a short while but everything will normalise with time. The current practice of admitting pupils into unity schools which favours those who fail the examinations at the expense of those who passed on the excuse that those who failed came from educationally-disadvantaged states is shameful, to say the least.

This has been going on for over 60 years now and the ‘educationally- disadvantaged section has not caught up with the rest. Just as you cannot make an omelette without breaking an egg, you cannot achieve holistic development without allowing people to compete on equal footing.

The impression should not be created that some sections are more brilliant than others because it is not true. The reason some sections are retrogressively backward is that they have been imbued with the feelings of inferiority complex which is harmful to and destroy their self-esteem.

Necessity is the mother of inventions. Unless the condition of wants exist, people cannot aspire to greatness. In the South-East geopolitical zone today, the rich are always people with underprivileged backgrounds, while the former rich hardly procreate themselves because their offsprings were spoon-fed from the cradle. You can only get the best out of a group by allowing competition among them. This is the essence of competitiveness which is defining productivity and efficiency in the world today. The idea of always giving a headstart to a section of the country and making them immune to competition with their peers under the dubious claims of being educationally-disadvantaged is counterproductive.

It reduces their self-esteem that they are incapable of freely competing with their peers or being on their own without assistance and external help. This policy which encourages an inherent spirit of entitlement in a section of the country has not succeeded anywhere in the world. Countries which want to develop are doing away with retrogressive policies in favour of progressive ones, but here we feel content with policies which we willy nilly know will draw us back.

Our political leaders are a callous lot. Love is very far away from them. They know their policies are bad and will lead to nowhere, yet they encourage them because such will give them easier access to power. They wish they were God but by the grace of God, they are not and can never be.

When you see how they use other people’s lives as bait for political purposes, then you know you are dealing with the worst species of human beings. Blood letting do not matter to the average Nigerian politician so long as his or her children and relatives are not involved. Political power and advantage matter a lot to them that they can give an arm to have it. That is the level of depravity to which the average Nigerian politician can descend. Everyday stories of security breaches and killings fill the air and people are slaughtered like chicken, yet our politicians show no empathy.

All is right so long as political power is retained by them. Where has our humanity gone in this country and why is God punishing us with callous leaders. Leaders who say one thing and turn around to do the exact opposite. Theft of crude oil which has been the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy for ages is now rampant with accusing fingers constantly pointed at government officials who are meant to prevent it.

What kind wickedness is this amongst our leaders? Kaduna State boasts of the highest number of military installations and institutions in Nigeria, yet the state and its orbits are responsible for a higher number of security challenges in Nigeria. Isn’t it ridiculous and shameful!!!

We must jettison tribalism in our national politics in favour of merits if we are to win the confidence of all and sundry. People should get the jobs they are competent to do and not because of where they come from, whether or not they possess the requisite qualifications for the jobs. No public institution is working today because of the parochial recruitment system. Why are we heading for self-destruction? This makes the idea of zoning of political offices anachronistic if only those elected to serve the public will dutifully serve the people they are elected to serve and not pander to selfish interests and nepotism.

In the Second Republic, for instance, Alhaji Shehu Shagari was the elected President of Nigeria and we did not hear that any special favour was done to his state, not even his village, in the distribution of amenities and infrastructure by his Federal Government.

The same thing was repeated by President Obasanjo in the eight years he was at the helm of affairs in this country. Alhaji Musa Yar’Adua was also the President of Nigeria and during his short tenure, nobody heard of any preference to either his village or state in the location and distribution of Federal Government amenities. Some people were even chastising President Jonathan for doing the right and not showing any special preference to his state or village in the siting of federal infrastructure. Nepotism which we used to hear in whispers has now been elevated to statecraft in Nigeria.

Where do we go from here? Anybody who is elected by the people is entrusted with the people’s resources to use them judiciously on their behalf and not to serve the interests of his state and village.

Just as it applies to the Federal Government, it also applies to both the state and local governments. If we agree that corruption is the greatest vice in Nigeria, then nepotism is the greatest form of corruption in Nigeria and the reason why we cannot take our rightful place in the comity of nations of the world. It is one thing to say that you hate corruption, but it is another thing to show it in practice by the way you live and people you associate with. Example is better than precepts.

The general saying: it is easier said than done is a truism. Any leader who misapplies public resources entrusted in his care for personal benefits and those of his people to the exclusion of others has no claim to personal integrity. No nation will witness development with those set of leaders.

It is obvious that most of those who clamour to be in the driving seats of leadership in Nigeria do not understand the true meaning of leadership and what it entails. Such people see positions of leadership as personal conquest by deceit and fraud or personal achievements.

They do not see leadership as a trust and mandate of the electorate whose welfare they are to promote. The current democracy is over 20 years old and before now, a political party had held the levers of powers at the centre for 16 years. Things were not going as they should and we yearned for a better administration.

The current administration gave us some hope and promise which have turned out to be forlorn. The current administration has been at the helms for about seven years now and it is difficult to see where they are different from the political party they took over from and where they have been better. The impression is being given that Nigeria is being run by cult groups who fight each other just to create opportunities for their members.

Whilst they claim to have the interests of the people at heart, they in reality are selfish, wicked and self-centered.

What has this current administration done better than the one it deposed? Is it in the exchange rate which has depreciated by about 200 per cent in less than seven years. Is it in the prices of commodities which have gone up by over 200 per cent? Is it in the price of fuel which has gone up by more than 100 per cent and yet there is still subsidy.

Is it in the amount of daily consumption of fuel which has curiously shot up by about 200 per cent without any explanation? Is it the refineries on which huge sums are purportedly being spent without anything to show? Is it on projects which are now procured at over 400 per cent of the former prices? Is it on security of lives and property which are now worse? Is it general corruption which has now assumed a more monstrous dimension? Is it in direct foreign investment which has declined drastically? Where is the integrity, honesty and love which the current administration promised us and for which some of us made enemies, campaigned and prayed? Is it a wrong thing to trust leaders? Do they ever imagine what will become of Nigeria in the next 50 years when most of the present leaders may have died or become incapacitated? Are they not ashamed that they are rushing to countries which were made good and beautiful by their own people.

Why won’t our leaders make our country also beautiful and attractive for tourists to want to come. Why are we behaving like subhumans?

The general elections are around the corner yet I cannot see any Nigerian who is hopeful that his lots would be improved by any change of guards both within the governing party or outside it. The political parties have not given us any reason to be hopeful. One dreads the current leaders just as one does for those before.

Where do we go from here? One is overwhelmed by this feeling of despondency because rather than discuss issues one is inundated with talks about mundane things like zoning and where the President or Governor should come from. Nobody is discussing what he or she should do to better the lives of the voters. Some people are even talking about age as if it has anything to do with virility in governance .

The governor of the state of Texas in the US is in a wheelchair yet nobody can say what disadvantage that physical challenge imposes on his ability to govern the state of Texas effectively and efficiently. The voters will most likely re-elect him because they know that the position of governor of a state is not the position of a bulldog, weightlifter, gravedigger or boxing champion.

Why do we think primitively here? Do they have a different brain that makes them reason better in the US and Europe than we do in Nigeria? Politicians that are seeking elections talk of areas that they want to improve if voted into Office and expect to be held to such promises. But what you get from our politicians are excuses and outright lies and deceit.

Our politicians are so shameless that telling barefaced lies don’t worry them anymore. They can lie about something that is obvious without batting an eyelid. It is as bad as that. They relish such as cleverness when in actual fact, it is stupidity.

The propensity to illegally amass wealth at the expense of the public is growing by the day among our politicians such that it is becoming a taboo for any politician to pride himself as clean.

The question to ask is ; where will the money go when the person is gone? Does looting of commonwealth create generational wealth for the looter and his family? Where has it happened in the world? Why are we among the least performing countries in the word despite our huge natural endowments? What are our leaders afraid of that make them not emulate the healthy developments they see elsewhere? Why do our leaders loot public treasury and think it is normal to do so? Sentiments and emotions now rank highest in our choices of leaders rather than character, compassion and competence. Is that what obtains in developed countries.?

Everybody is now talking about zoning of political offices and nobody is talking about character, compassion and competence. The passion to improve the lives of the people ought to be an important determinant in the leadership choices we make. Anybody who does not feel for the people has no business aspiring to lead them. There is nothing wrong with zoning if we implement it honestly.

It is the dishonesty in some top ranking politicians that puts me off. Zoning may be good but it must be for a very short period.

There are six geopolitical zones in Nigeria and so far only three have produced the President since 1999. These three are the NORTH-WEST, SOUTH-WEST AND SOUTH-SOUTH. Why are people from the three geopolitical zones wanting to contest again? It smacks of insensitivity, greed and selfishness on their part.

People from these zones should be excluded from any zoning arrangement we wish to implement at the moment. Such zoning arrangement must consider only the three remaining geopolitical zones to wit; THE SOUTHEAST, NORTHEAST AND NORTHCENTRAL GEOPOLITICAL ZONES. Because the President who is about completing his tenure is from the North, there is a loud clamor for the next President to come from the South.

However, It is morally leprous for any politician from either the Southwest or South South to insist on zoning the Office of the President to Southern Nigeria and use it as a guise to contest for the position of the President.

I say this because somebody from both the Northeast and Northcentral is more qualified to contest for the position than somebody from either the Southwest or South South geopolitical zone excepting the Igbo-speaking people of the south south for obvious reasons.

My problem is that aspirants from both the SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHSOUTH also want to contest the position when it is zoned to the South notwithstanding that their zones have had their turns before. Nigeria became a country in 1914 when the then Northern and Southern Protectorates were amalgamated.

The current six geopolitical zones came into effect during the leadership of the late General Sani Abacha GCFR. Northern Nigeria is not synonymous with the Northwest geopolitical zone while Southern Nigeria is also not synonymous with the Southwest geopolitical zone.

It is important to stress that there is no homogeneity in Southern Nigeria in terms of languages, cultures, traditions etc.to warrant such assumptions. The sensitivities of the different geopolitical zones should be respected in any meaningful political discussion.

The homogeneity of the North is also debatable, so why live a lie? It goes to show that the clamor of the southern politicians is not borne out of their quest or love for justice but borne out their sheer selfish ambitions. Such people who are selfish, greedy and callous can not be considered for leadership positions in a country like Nigeria which needs all the healing it can muster.

It simply means that if the President must come from the South, only the Southeast and at most the Igbo Speaking part of the SouthSouth should contest for it. If there is a gentleman’s agreement that the Office of President will go round the six geopolitical zone, then which zone takes first or last should not matter, then the next President can come from any of these three geopolitical zones namely, the SOUTHEAST, NORTHEAST AND NORTHCENTRAL. It smacks of dishonesty and insincerity for people outside these zones to show any interest in that position.

Political parties should make own rules based on their circumstances while being circumscribed by the general (global) formula that the position should go round the six geopolitical zones. So far, we have done three and remaining three to go. I believe that once this milestone is achieved, the idea of zoning should be jettisoned in our body polity in favor of compassion, competence and character. People who find themselves in leadership positions should abhor nepotism and tribalism because they are everybody’s keepers who should be there for all irrespective of where they come from.

That is the only way to build a nation state. Therefore, the loud clamor by southern politicians for power shift to the south is not borne out of any respect for the spirit of zoning or any desire for genuine justice but borne out of selfish desires and power grab ambitions.

It is a shame that people I respect so much still think through their anuses and believe that we are fools. The persons from the Northeast and Northcentral geopolitical zones are better positioned and qualified to vie for the President of Nigeria than the persons from the Southwest and some from the South-south geopolitical zones which have produced the President before. If the southern politicians are sincere and honest with themselves, let them all step down their ambitions and join the clamor for a President of southeast or Igbo extraction. Till they do this, I regard them as JOKERS.

Moneke, a Lagos based Quantity Surveyor, is the immediate past Registrar of the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria, QSRBN.

Vanguard News Nigeria