Mr Malik Addo-Ibrahim, a presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), says electing a president from North Central in 2023 will ensure and fairness in the country.

Addo-Ibrahim said this on Friday when he addressed newsmen shortly after collecting his nomination and expression of interest forms in Abuja.

He described himself as one of the best presidential aspirant for 2023 poll.

“I started this journey in October 2021 and I’m working to be a part of what I consider to be charting the course for one of the greatest countries on this planet.

“As a patriotic Nigerian from the Attah family in Kogi, I believe that I have what its takes to lead the country into greatness.

“This is because we are desperately in need of somebody who is going to proffer solutions for Nigeria’s myriad of challenges.

“I assure Nigerians that a presidency that has someone like me at the helms of affairs is all that is needed to develop the country,” he said.

He said that money politics needed to end in 2023 and that Nigerians needed to vote for aspirant with required qualities to lead.

The YPP aspirant also said that Nigeria needed to move forward and Nigerians must look at the qualities of the aspirants in the presidential race.

“For 2023 election, we have to look at the qualities of the men and woman who want to rule Nigeria, their antecedent, what they have done, what is on record and not just because they are elderly or they have money.

“The politics of money must end in 2023. Nigeria needs those who will bring the energy and more beyond 2023.

“I believe that there are very few people in this race that can match my records in life,” he said.

Addo-Ibrahim advised Nigerian youths to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in order to have a say in government.