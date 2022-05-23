By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Managing Director of Balnara Universal, Alhaji Nafiu Bala Rabiu, has said that youth involvement in politics would shape the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

He stated this on Friday at the New Nigerian Peoples Party Secretariat in Kano,

after his courtesy visit to the party’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He pointed out the widespread concern about the number of youth actively participating in the political exercise in Nigeria either by contesting or electing their favorite candidates into offices.

He commended young Nigerians who have played pivotal roles by using their platforms to encourage more youthful engagement, stressing that it would change the political game and perception of politics in Nigeria.

In attendance during the visit include Hon. Lawal Usman, a House of Assembly aspirant on the platform of NNPP, who urged the youth to come together and explore all possibilities in Nigeria to make it great.

According to Usman, he believed that one of the most effective means of participating in government by the youths is to participate and constantly engage their representatives to make them accountable at all levels. This he noted, would shape the future of Nigeria’s nascent democracy.