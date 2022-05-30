.

–— lts fallacious, malicious mis-statement, to distort facts, influence pending court process

Dayo Johnson Akure

Leadership of the Social Democratic Party SDP has described the statement by it’s erstwhile National Chairman, Chief Olu Falae that anybody claiming to be national chairman of SDP is just floating on water with no mandate as grossly erroneous and misleading.

The party’s National Secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye in a statement made available to Vanguard in Akure, the Ondo state capital said that Chief Falae ” could not have been no more than his personal view, which in this case, is grossly erroneous and misleading”.

Also Read

Anybody claiming to be SDP national chairman is floating on water – Falae

Agunloye in the statement entitled” Chief Olu Falae erred” said that ” This

fallacious and malicious mis-statement, although primarily directed to distort facts or influence pending court process is very much unexpected from a revered leader like Chief Falae.

The statement reads “First and foremost, let’s take a closer look at the background of this matter in order to ensure maximum clarity as we put the facts bare on the table.

“This is necessary to show the public

where Chief Olu Falae, affectionately referred to as Baba, has erred. we shall proceed to put the records straight in the interest of the ever-increasing members of the Party nationwide and the public, in general.

“In February 2019, after serving as National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Baba

Falae for over 14 years, Chief Falae abruptly resigned his appointment seven days to the 2019 general elections. He publicly announced this resignation and his retirement from politics.

“However, from his “retirement,” Chief Falae has proceeded to mislead the public and has attempted to create a faction of SDP in his home State, Ondo State.

“He may have finally teamed up with the same Shonibare group that castigated him for “misconduct and

mismanagement” in a still pending suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, and with those who openly accused him of “impropriety” at an Afenifere meeting in Akure to defame the SDP, his

former party.

“It is noteworthy that Shonibare and his handful of supporters, all of whom had been sanctioned by SDP at one time or the other for misconduct and anti-party activities or for not falling in line with reorganisation and repositioning programmes of the party, have now taken advantage of Chief Falae’s old age and the fact the Chief has lost touch with SDP aspirations to lure him to place his unfounded personal opinion in the public domain as if he were a Court judge or INEC official.

“Accordingly, we wish to present the following points to set the records straight: Chief Supo Shonibare who claims that Afenifere, the socio-cultural organisation in Yorubaland had directed him to take over the SDP is relying on charges of mismanagement

against Chief Olu Falae, a Deputy Leader of Afenifere in order to justify his (Shonibare’s)

case pending at a Federal High Court.

“INEC formally testified at the Federal High Court in the case brought by Chief Supo Shonibare in 2020 and 2021 that the March 2016 Convention on which Chief Falae based his own election was not covered by INEC.

” This could mean that Chief Falae’s own National Chairmanship was actually in the waters from March 2016 struggling to float, but perhaps drowning, until the October 2018 National Convention which came to his rescue.

“The October 2018 Convention presided over by the same Chief elected national officers particularly those newly created by the new 2018 SDP Constitution and legitimised the appointments of the other officers including that of Chief Olu Falae himself.

“Chief Falae presided over the ratification and adoption of the 2018 SDP Constitution at the National Convention of 6 October 2018 but Shonibare is now insisting that it is only the 2012 Constitution that is the valid Constitution of SDP.

” The same Chief Olu Falae, as the then National Chairman, along with Chief Supo Shonibare, as the then National Vice Chairman, went to the Federal High Court, the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court between October 2018 to April 2019, against Professor Jerry

Gana, Chief Falae’s friend of over 43 years, armed with the 2018 SDP Constitution.

“The Supreme Court upheld the 2018 SDP Constitution in its judgement of 29 March 2019 in the case of Professor Jerry Gana v His Excellency Donald Duke, Chief Olu Falae and

others.

“Mr. Dele Ogunbameru whom Chief Olu Falae is now eulogising was summarily tried in a “Parlour Court” in April 2017 in Chief Falae’s sitting room in Akure. This was because of a petition brought by Chief Korede Duyile, the then Ondo State Chairman against Mr Dele

Ogunbameru, the then State Secretary for insolence, fraud and gross indiscipline. Chief Falae, acting as the National Chairman and presiding judge, found Ogunbameru guilty and

ordered him to prostrate to beg the then State Chairman, Chief Duyile. And the Chief closed the case.

“When Mr. Dele Ogunbameru did not refrain from serial misconducts, Chief Duyile formally suspended him from the party in November 2017. Mr. Ogunbameru remained suspended

from SDP until December 2019 when he showed some remorse and was readmitted back by Chief Duyile who then notified the National Secretariat about the readmission of Mr.

Ogunbameru but added that he was not fit to hold any Party office.

“In June 2020, when Mr. Ogunbameru appeared to have fully purged himself of all irresponsible behaviours, the National Working Committee, NWC appointed him as the Chairman of the Ondo State Caretaker Committee for 90 days.

“Chief Korede Duyile, Bar Dele Thomas and Mr Sola Agboola petitioned against the appointment and later headed to the Federal High Court in Akure to ask the Court to nullify the appointment of Mr. Ogunbameru. The case is still pending.

“In March 2020, when a member of House of Representatives in the Party took along Mr Sola Agboola, also known as “Dr Shola” to the house of Chief Olu Falae for some intervention in a political situation in Ondo State, Chief Falae indignantly walked out Mr Agboola from his sitting room, recalling that it was the Mr Sola Agboola who maliciously

alleged at an Afenifere meeting in Akure that Chief Falae “collected and mismanaged funds from the President Jonathan regime”

“Over the intervening period, Mr. Dele Ogunbameru became engrossed again in fraudulent and anti-party activities and he was suspended by the National Working Committee of the

Party in April 2022.

“Now Messrs Supo Shonibare, Dele Thomas, Sola Agboola and Dele Ogunbameru have now enlisted the collaboration of Chief Falae, elder statesman and former Secretary to the

Government of the Federation to give further voice to misrepresentation and mischief with a view to defame or de-market SDP in order to satisfy their paymasters

Agunloye therefore said that “The current actions of Chief Falae to cast aspersions on the social Democratic Party are completely unwarranted and are strongly condemned. The public is enjoined to disregard the utterances of the Chief.