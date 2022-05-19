Frontline aspirant for the Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency, Martha Agba and other young women met with the National Youth leader of the APC, Dayo Israel.

Speaking to at the event yesterday, she stated that young women will not inherit the silence of their mothers and that this time women will come out and speak with one voice. She said “Former President of Chile, Michelle Balet once said, for me, a better democracy is a democracy where women do not only have the right to vote and to elect but to be elected. Michele was absolutely correct in her statement, modern democracy recognizes the role of women participation in politics. Civilization should be measured by how well a society encourages her women to hold critical leadership positions”

Continuing, she stated that “Angela Merkel said “You could certainly say that I’ve never underestimated myself, there’s nothing wrong with being ambitious.” Merkel spoke the mind of some of us who believe in the power of the girl child. Young women must realize this is the time to take that step which many are so afraid of. Society needs to understand that women bring that uncommon allure in leadership”

“Some of our mothers believed in the old African setting that relegated women to just backroom influencers. Times have since changed and if we need to get it right, then we have to dare and be over ambitious. Something which we think is impossible now is not impossible in another decade.”

“What is wrong in demanding for a 40% share as women? Women are the salt of every nation and so should be accorded her status in our society. The right way is not always the popular and easy way. Standing for right, when it is unpopular, is a true test of moral character.”

“Over the years, we have chosen the path of advocating for women to be sufficiently involved in the leadership of our country at all level. That is where we are and we will continue to fly this flag to high heavens until women are given their rightful place. Human rights are women’s rights and women’s rights are human rights.”

Responding, the Youth leader assured the group of his support, adding that he will join forces to ensure youths get their deserved place on the table. He stated that this struggle is that of young people all across Nigeria.