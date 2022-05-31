You chose your successors, allow me choose mine, Buhari pleads with APC govs

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the All Progressives Congress, APC, governors to allow him choose his successor, just as they were given a free hand to pick theirs, and those due for second term in office got the go-ahead.

Buhari told the governors in a 12-point statement that “parties globally have always relied on their internal cohesion and a strong leadership brand to achieve bigger electoral fortunes.

“Our party, the APC, shall not be any different, more so as we are still implementing the blueprint for a more prosperous nation.”

In the wake of the coming APC primaries, many persons have shown interest in the number one seat, including ministers, who were made to resign to pursue their political ambition.

Meanwhile, earlier today Vanguard reported that the President was meeting with APC governors.

The meeting was where the President made the plea.

He said: “In pursuit of the foregoing objectives, the Party has successfully established internal policies that promote continuity and smooth succession plans even at the state and local government levels.

“For example, first term Governors who have served credibly well have been encouraged to stand for re-election.

“Similarly, second term Governors have been accorded the privilege of promoting successors that are capable of driving their visions as well as the ideals of the party.

“As we approach the Convention, I appeal to all of you to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community.

“Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of the candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections.

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the Party and as we approach the Convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the Governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

“I wish to assure you that the consultation process shall continue to ensure that all aspirants and stakeholders would be brought on board right through to the convention.

“This would also ensure that any anxiety occasioned by different factors are effectively brought under control and that our party emerges stronger.”

