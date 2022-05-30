By Idowu Bankole

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has received a thank you visit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and stakeholders.

Tambuwal had during the PDP presidential primary on Saturday stood down for Atiku Abubakar, a development, which eventually gave him victory.

Atiku had during the presidential primary defeated the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

Also Read

Tambuwal withdraws from presidential race, asks supporters to vote Atiku

PDP’s Great Betrayal And The Choice Before The APC

Those who paid a thank you visit to Tambuwal, according to a short video seen include, The winner, Ahaji Atiku and the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

Ayu was accompanied by the former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido; former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Maina and a former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

A video of Atiku’s visit to Tambuwal’s residence, which was shared online, indicated that the former vice president was accompanied by Senator Dino Melaye.

Similarly, another short video clip, which was also shared online, showed Ayu patting Tambuwal’s back and saying” Thank you, thank you, thank you. You are the hero of the convention.”

On his visit to Tambuwal, Atiku, who was accompanied by one of his associates, Senator Dino Melaye, and others, had close discussions, especially, on how to move the Atiku campaigns forward.

Sources revealed to Vanguard that “Tambuwal’s stepping down from the race ensured Atiku’s victory at the convention as Rivers Governor, Nyesome Wike was on the verge of clinching the 2023 PDP’s presidential ticket.”

Vanguard reported that Tambuwal stepped down from the race and asked his supporters to vote Atiku, a move which eventually led to the victory of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Vanguard News Nigeria