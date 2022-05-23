Enitan Ayodele Julius better known as Enny Julius , who shot into limelight with several hit has given his thought that music business is about growth and proper strategy; more importantly good credit should be given to the formidable team behind such craft.

He said ‘ For you to grow as a brand, you must have a league of dedicated people to push you to success’.

Speaking further, Enny Julius noted that a good team member will work irrespective of finance as they are the first representatives of the brand to the public as they ensure the artist come out good with nice music production amongst others.

It is important to note that Enny Julius latest body of work ‘ ILiving God’ is currently making waves and topping music charts.