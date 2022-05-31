By Dapo Akinrefon

A former three-term House of Representatives and former Federal Commissioner at the Federal Character Commission, Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives ticket for Yewa South/Ipokia Constituency of Ogun State.

Akinlade, a former three-term lawmaker, relinquished his Ogun West Senatorial ambition for the party’s supremacy, to contest the House of Representatives primary election, held at Oronna Hall, Ilaro, Ogun State on May 27, 2022.

Having served as a member of the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2015 in the Green Chamber, Akinlade, who is the Baba Adinni of Yewaland, polled 109 votes out of 110 accredited votes to emerge victorious over five other aspirants.

The former FCC Commissioner has attracted many human capital development projects and government agencies to Ogun West senatorial district and has been a grassroots politician in the state.

While thanking God and the party faithful for the rare privilege, Akinlade promised to improve on his performance by bringing more developmental projects and opportunities to Yewa South and Ipokia Federal constituency.

He also acknowledged the leadership role of Governor Dapo Abiodun, the party leadership, and the magnanimity of some contestants who sacrificed for his emergence, just as he called for the support of all leaders to make Yewa South/Ipokia great again.