By Femi Fani-Kayode

The greatest insult that you can give a Christian is to tell him that Jesus (Yeshua) is not God.

When you say that you are denying the very essence of His being and equating Him to man.

This is a red line for us but it is crossed every day yet we take it in our stride.

We do not kill or threaten to kill because of it and neither do we show our pain when others deny Him.

That does not mean that your lack of understanding of our faith or your denial of our beliefs does not hurt us. I assure you that it does.

To the Christian, Jesus is not a Prophet but the second leg of the Holy Trinity of God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.

He is God incarnate that came down in the flesh and He is the Lamb of God that came to take away the sins of the world.

He is the rock of our salvation, our provider and our strong defender. He is our Shield, our glory and the lifter of our Heads.

We adore Him, we worship Him, we love Him more than life itself and we regard Him as our EVERYTHING.

To us He is far more than a mortal and it is to Him that we pray and make our supplications every day.

I will never shy away from saying this and I would rather die than deny His grace, love, mercy, compassion and DEITY.

He alone gives us courage, He alone gives us life, He alone gives us hope and to Him alone do we go when our work on earth is done.

He is the Blood of the Sprinkling, the El Shaddai, the Adonai, the Elohim and the I AM, THAT I AM.

He is the Rose of Sharon, the Lily of the Valley and the Man of War.

He is the Ancient of Days, the Lord Hosts and the Prince of Peace.

His power, His glory and His majesty stretches through the ages and into eternity.

He is the Lord of creation and the Master of the Universe who knows the end even before the beginning.

He is the Alpha and the Omega: the beginning and the end, to whom the sun, the moon, the stars, the planets, the waters, the fires, the winds, the elemental forces and the whole of creation bow.

He is Jehova Elyon who sits above the circles of the earth, who holds the universe together by the power of His word, who gives life and who kills and who is filled with mercy, love and compassion.

He is Yeshua Hamashiach who favours the bold, who provides for the poor and who is husband to the widow and father to the fatherless.

He is Jehova El Gibbor who gives blessings, mercy, favour, power and honor to whom He deems fit, who rules in the affairs of men and who forges the destiny of nations.

He is Jehova Perazim who gave His life as a living sacrifice, who paid for our sins, who conquered death, who rose again and whose train fills the Temple.

He is the Holy One of Israel before whom the Angels, the Archangels and the 24 Elders cry HOLY, HOLY HOLY!

He is NOT a Prophet: He ALONE is God, none can deny Him and none can stand beside Him!

Femi Fani-Kayode is a fomer Minister of Aviation , wrote from Abuja

