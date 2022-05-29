By Preye Aganaba

This week, the political atmosphere in Nigeria will not only wear an interesting face but will also mark the ascending order to denouncement. The dominant two political parties, All Progressive Congress, APC and the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, will be conducting various primary elections to produce standard bearers in the forthcoming general elections.

In APC, for the first in the history of a political party in Nigeria, it threw forth the highest number of contestants. There is no doubt, virtually all the candidates in the race to the presidential villa have formidable credentials.

However, the emergence of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo seeking the presidential ticket of the APC has altered the calculus of political pundits.

Like a beautiful bride, professor Osinbajo has become the storm of all eyes; not because of his simple look, but because he possesses leadership credentials which can stand the test of time anywhere in the world.

In the heat of 2014, when young progressives came together to throw their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari to emerge as the APC standard bearer, nobody thought about continuity. Today the decision of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to join the presidential race is evident that he has become the child of necessity of the moment for the continuity project at this critical stage of the national transformation. Many Nigerians believe that, with the spate of profligacy and moral bankruptcy among public officers in the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo joining the presidential race marks a beacon of hope in entrenching discipline and selflessness in public service and indeed in the political space.

According to a public affairs analyst, Bisi Adetunde, “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a thorough bred and can be entrusted with the nations resources and capable of initiating transformational leadership to change the country’s poor narrative”.

Besides the enviable moral pedigree which radiates around him, professor Osinbajo parades a long history of being nurtured in the progressive mould with a strong drive for transformational leadership.While he served as a Special Assistant to prince Bola Ajibola, a foremost International jurist at the International Court of Justice Hague and former Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, he did not only serve as a dependable partner but was also part and parcel of stimulating a reform agenda in the nation’s judiciary.Believing in his time tested principles that, “the right virtues make nations great”. Osinbajo stated this in 2019 during a summit called “Great Minds Summit” organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Port Harcourt, stated that, “Righteousness, integrity, forthrightness, service, diligence and being prepared to be the servant of all are the greatest principles a leader needs”, emphasizing that “righteousness means integrity, honesty and trustworthiness”.

Little wonder, Osinbajo demonstrated these virtues when he was passionate about the plight of the common people while been saddled with the implementation of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) which he impacted in the lives of the poor masses.

When he served as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos under Bola Ahmed Tinubu as governor from 1999 through 2007, professor Yemi Osinbajo initiated fundamental reforms in the administration of justice to the admiration of all.He served with humility, selfless and sense of honesty with a strong conviction of building institutions rather than the sprouting of strong men. In the past seven years of working with President Muhammed Buhari as his vice, he has been part of the success stories recorded so far.

some ambitious politically exposed persons, who take advantage of the slightest opportunity to betray their boss, Vice President Osinbajo has remained a loyal Vice President. When President Muhammadu Buhari was faced with health challenges, he stood by him in prayer and making sure it does not affect the smooth running of the administration of the country. This is why he has strong appeal among youths, women and progressive conscious persons across the country.

Since he announced his intent to run for the presidency, he has resisted all attempts at pushing him into collusion with one of the frontline presidential aspirants, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is widely regarded as his political godfather. This is a direct reflection of his discipline, humility and respectful mould of character and learning.

Therefore, the APC presidential primary is a defining moment of choice of a transformational leader with integrity.

For once Nigeria cannot afford to miss the Osinbajo option, the way we lost chief Obafemi Awolowo who was the best president Nigeria never had.

He represents the beckoning of a new era with the capacity for paradigm shift. It is pertinent to state without any equivocation that Vice President Osinbajo stands a shoulder high among other contenders based on his illustrious pedigree and shinning credentials of global standard.

Plato the great philosopher in his political philosophy advocated the need to have philosopher-kings to be at the helms of affairs in statecraft.

Without any sense of bias, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo eminently wears the shoes of a philosopher king to lead Nigeria to the much wanted next level, in the comity of nations competing for development.

Besides his cerebral disposition, he has the temperament, emotionally dependable and bridge builder, who can unite the country for prosperity. Above all, professor Osinbajo has the strength of character to harness and translate the nation’s long sought collective vision into reality if elected as president come 2023.

•Aganaba is founding member of the APC and 2019 governorship aspirant in Bayelsa.