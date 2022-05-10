Call on Gov Ayade not to endorse bid, demand change

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Ahead of All Progressives Congress, APC, congress in Cross River State, youth and women in Yala 1 State constituency, Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest to condemn alleged third term bid by lawmakers representing the area at the Cross River State House of Assembly.

The protesters numbering over 100 stormed streets of Okuku, Imaje, Okpoma and other parts of the constituency simultaneously to stop the two time lawmakers who are vying for a third term to represent the people of the area.

Speaking during the protest, leader of the protesters, Hon Joseph Lifu, appealed to the leader of the APC in Cross River State, Governor Ben Ayade, not to endorse the third term bid of the lawmakers.

Lifu said: “I want to clear the air that we are not sponsored by any aspirant or political party, we are all APC members and card-carrying members.

“We are here to convey the message to the Cross River State APC Chairman, Barrister Alphonsus Eba, to tell the Governor that Yala 1 State constituency has said no to third term bid.

“If Rt Hon Tom Agi who was there for eight years went for third term Rt Hon Larry Odey will not be there. If Rt Hon Larry Odey went for third term Rt Hon Iyi Abur will not be there today.”

He added that they are not for violence but as grassroots members of the party has come to say their collective resolve peacefully that the issue of third term is rejected.

“We are appealing to the Governor of Cross River State, who is the next President of Nigeria and the Political Evangelist Barr Alphonsus Ogar Eba (Okadigbo), the Chairman of Cross River APC, to convey to the Governor that we don’t need third term”, he stated.

Another protester, Queen Ogar, said, “We are gathered here in our number, our fathers, mothers and youths are all here.

“We are appealing to the Governor, the deputy Governor, the state party chairman and all our leaders to allow us chose those who will represent us. We don’t need third term.”

“In this new political dispensation, we want new innovation ad new things as the old political actors are about to leave the stage. We don’t need third term, allow us to choose our leaders.”

