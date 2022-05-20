The private sector cannot stand aloof and must take decisive steps in helping less privileged women in society to become job creators, according to high-flying CEO Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel.

She made the statement recently while announcing the planned intervention by her fashion brand to empower no less than 1000 women by helping them to become job creators in the fashion sector.

Making the disclosure, the Paris-trained founder and Creative Director of Xtra Brides Lagos (XBL) said: “The pilot project will commence with the distribution of 1000 industrial sewing machines and a short advanced training on the technicalities of the fashion Industry. We are beyond certain that the project would not only produce refined women who hitherto have been categorised as economic liabilities but women who through the execution of the project will now become self-reliant.”

Noting that “any support for the womenfolk is to the benefit of the nation as the state of our women remains the true reflection of the Nigerian homes,” she called on other corporate organisations to be devoted to the cause of empowering a woman.

“Empowering a woman is another way of empowering a family and that is the easiest and most sustainable way of reducing poverty in our society,” she said.

Explaining further why XBL, a fashion label set up in 2020 is embarking on corporate Social Responsibility that has women as its focus, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel avowed that women are the majority of society’s less privileged.

“The acquisition of new knowledge in the fashion industry will become instant economic assets to their immediate families and the society at large,” she submitted.

The Abeokuta-born CEO further added: “If we make more women breadwinners in our society, the family will be stable. That is XBL’s goal, to stabilise the family by empowering women.”