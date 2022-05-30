By Lawani Mikairu

Xejet  Limited  and  the  Government  of  The  Republic  of  Sierra  Leone  have  signed  a  Memorandum  of  Understanding ,MoU, to  operate  Regional  and  International  Flights  from  Lungi  International  Airport,  Freetown.

According to Mr Emmanuel Iza who signed on behalf of Xejet, ” The  Government of Sierra Leone and Xejet  have been in discussions  and have now agreed that the company may establish  and  operate  a  national  carrier  for  the  Republic  of  Sierra  Leone.  The  parties  further  agreed  to  work together  to  successfully  execute  the  project  to  international  standards”.

The  MoU was signed  by  the  Honourable  Minister  of  Transport  and  Aviation,  Hon.  Kabineh  M.  Kallon  on  behalf  of the  Government  and  Emmanuel  Iza  for  Xejet  in  the  presence  of  Dr.  Rex  Idaminabo  (Consulting  Associate)  and Mr.  Floyd  Davis  Deputy  Director  SLCAA.

In  attendance  at  the  signing  ceremony  from  the  ministry  of  Transport  and  Aviation  are,  Mr.  Rex  Bhonapha (Deputy  Minister)  the  Ministry’s  Permanent  Secretary  Mr.  Alhassan  Kondeh,  Dr.  Adams  Steven  (Technical Adviser),  Mr.  Hindolo  Shiaka  (Director  of  Transport)  and  Mr.  Macmond  Kallon  Policy  Coordinator  OPII-State House.

Speaking about the company, Iza said , ” Xejet  Aviation  was  set  up  to  provide  Air  Transport  Services  in  the  areas  of  Passenger,  Cargo,  Aircraft maintenance,  and  Aviation  training.  Founded  and  run  by  a  team  of  highly  experienced  technocrats  with  years  of experience  in  Airline  and  Air  Operation,’ he revealed.

