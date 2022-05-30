By Lawani Mikairu

Xejet Limited and the Government of The Republic of Sierra Leone have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ,MoU, to operate Regional and International Flights from Lungi International Airport, Freetown.

According to Mr Emmanuel Iza who signed on behalf of Xejet, ” The Government of Sierra Leone and Xejet have been in discussions and have now agreed that the company may establish and operate a national carrier for the Republic of Sierra Leone. The parties further agreed to work together to successfully execute the project to international standards”.

The MoU was signed by the Honourable Minister of Transport and Aviation, Hon. Kabineh M. Kallon on behalf of the Government and Emmanuel Iza for Xejet in the presence of Dr. Rex Idaminabo (Consulting Associate) and Mr. Floyd Davis Deputy Director SLCAA.

In attendance at the signing ceremony from the ministry of Transport and Aviation are, Mr. Rex Bhonapha (Deputy Minister) the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mr. Alhassan Kondeh, Dr. Adams Steven (Technical Adviser), Mr. Hindolo Shiaka (Director of Transport) and Mr. Macmond Kallon Policy Coordinator OPII-State House.

Speaking about the company, Iza said , ” Xejet Aviation was set up to provide Air Transport Services in the areas of Passenger, Cargo, Aircraft maintenance, and Aviation training. Founded and run by a team of highly experienced technocrats with years of experience in Airline and Air Operation,’ he revealed.