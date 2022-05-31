A United State based Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Alex Chukwu, popularly called Xander 042, has assured millions of music lovers that his foray into the industry was not to join the bandwagon but to deliver unique songs through a style that cannot be rivaled and that which would for years remain relevant in society.

Xander 042 said that for months now, he works hard daily to ensure music lovers get the best from him, saying this is borne out of the passion he has for music and believes that lovers of entertainment deserve to have better music that addresses their needs.

The singer noted that his aim was to set the pace in the industry and put his name on the world map for his legacy to be seen by the unborn generations for his contribution to music development.

According to him, I have come to hold the music industry by storm. I can assure my fans globally that they will continue to enjoy my best always.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, Xander 042 disclosed that he composed and write lyrics, delivered, attitude, confidence, message, live performance, and others which further portrays his uniqueness as a singer.

The artiste, who considers Chris Brown, 2face, Justin Bieber, Davido, Wizkid as his role model and has also worked with several A-list artistes, noted that his love to deliver good music could be seen in some of his music that had become music lovers favourite including Overload, ChopLife, Biafra, and others.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State-born singer has charged the established practitioners in the music industry to create space for young artistes to grow and support them to become successful in the industry.

Xander 042 argued that supporting them would help the young singers to develop their confidence to sing better music and become great in the industry.

According to the statement, the corporate world should create means by which the youth could get supported in achieving their dream of becoming successful musicians.

“Many have been incapacitated by finances, the reason he said some of the youth go into odd jobs, as quick means to make ends meet.

“Everyone has a talent. What individuals need is to discover it on time and work on it. Your talent may be crude at the time of discovery, and this means that you have to nurture it. If there is a need for you to go back to school, you have to, and the reason for this is for you to refine your talent.

“Part of the refinement is to raise your standard, so you become marketable. For instance, for someone who has a talent in singing like me, you need to do voice training, learn how to play at least one musical instrument Then, have a good dress sense, and wear your thinking and creative hat to be able to compose fine songs,” Xander 042 said.

On how he became a household name in the music industry, he said: “Honestly, it has not been an easy road for me, hence the journey started back in my secondary school days precisely jss1. I started my music career in a church choir because that was my addiction and hobby.

“I grew up with a love for music and today, I make music in my well equipped personal studio, and just before I knew it, friends and family started liking what I was doing, so for me, it’s a game of survival and only the strong survive, more especially when you’re consistent and know what you’re doing. I have been holding on to the struggle and this is where it has gotten me as you all can see.