By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, has disclosed that majority of farmers and agricultural product processors in the country are not knowledgeable on the safe use of pesticides thereby endangering the health and lives of millions of Nigerians.

The Executive Director of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak who made the disclosure Tuesday at a two-day Pesticides Management Programme for Training of Spray Service Providers, held in Yandev, Gboko Local Government Area, of Benue state said the development had largely contributed to the rejection/ban of farm produce exported from the country.

Represented by the Trade Advisor/Head, NEPC, Makurdi Export Office, Mr. Ben Anani,the Executive Director said, “recent studies indicate that over 70% of small-holder farmers and commercial farms in Nigeria use pesticides as control measures to prevent insects and pest attack on their crops.

“A greater percentage of this is applied at post-harvest level during storage in warehouses prior to export. More so, the farmers and processors have no formal training or guidance on the safe use and appropriate application of pesticides.

Participants at the training

“Inadequate application technique has market implications apart from direct contamination of soil and risk to the ecosystem; pesticides residues above recommended permissible levels not only endanger human health and lead to concerns about food safety but also seriously affect export market of agricultural products.”

Declaring the training open, the Benue State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Kester Kenge, represented by the Project Manager, Benue Swine Crops Improvement Project, Mr. David Taangahar urged the participants to endeavour to put to practice the knowledge gained in the training.

In his presentation titled, Calibration of Pesticides and use of Personal Protective Equipment, the National President, National Association of Yam Farmers, Processors and Marketers, Professor Simon Irtwange, called for the outright ban on the use of pesticides because of the dangers they pose to the health and lives of Nigerians.

On her part, the Head of Department, Crop and Environmental Protection, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi, Prof. Rosemary Ahom, noted that the wrongful application of chemicals in farms had led to chronic health issues including its adversity on the reproductive health of women.

Speaking on Certification Requirements and Processing of Agricultural Produce for Export, Dr. Solomon Sunday of the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service, NAQS, noted that the controlled use of pesticide was very important to protect the health of Nigerians.