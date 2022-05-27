To celebrate this year’s World Milk Day, Peak Milk has announced its plan to revive the declining breakfast culture of Nigerians, drive good dairy nutrition knowledge and debunk breakfast myths with its World Milk Day #BreakfastPolice rally.

The brand will engage its consumers across different touchpoints on World Milk Day through a disruptive digital experiential campaign tagged; “Missing Breakfast is a Crime,” a creative way to drive the importance of milk and breakfast as the ultimate meal of the day.

The campaign and celebration which began on May 23rd as the National Breakfast Week, will lead up to World Milk Day on June 1.

Speaking on the campaign, Brand Manager, Peak Milk, Omotayo Olaobaju explained that “there are many health benefits you derive from eating breakfast, as it improves energy levels and ability to concentrate in the short term. Despite these benefits, many people still skip breakfast for a variety of reasons, including myths and their busy lifestyles as excuses.

“But this eventually affects their performances because the required level of energy and nourishment needed is missing. The good news however is that there are now many ways to fit breakfast into your day. The National Breakfast Week and World Milk Day will provide an opportunity for Peak Milk to drive the awareness of dairy consumption for the enhancement of mental and physical performance” Banjoko said.