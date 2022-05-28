By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

In commemoration of Menstrual Hygiene Day, PadUp Africa, Women in PENGASSAN; Lilian Ike Foundation, LIF; S.H.I.E.L.D girl2Women initiative, among others, Weekend, held sensitisation and awareness campaigns to end menstruation poverty in schools, in Abuja.

The Non-profit Organisations had taken to a Government Senior Secondary School, GSS, Mpape, in Abuja, on Friday, to share-out menstrual hygiene products and, to sensitize both male and female students.

Speaking during the world menstrual day campaign themed: “walk for pad 02”, the Executive Director, PadUp Africa, Ashley Lori, stated that the campaign was to advocate for free renewable or disposable sanitary pads to girls to ensure that they remain in school.

She stressed the need for the Federal Government, FG, to ensure that sanitary pad banks are made available in all schools in Nigeria free of charge.

She said: “This walk is an awareness walk. It is an advocacy to ensure that each school, especially here in Nigeria, has access to renewable sanitary pads or disposable sanitary pads so that they can stay in school. I mean, the girl child has been marginalized for a very long time. It is natural to see your menstruation and in your lifetime at least you will see your menstruation 20-25years.

“As a girl, you can not control that. Now, if a girl will not be able to sit in class because something as natural as menstruation, who’s to be blamed? We cannot blame ourselves and we can not blame the government. That is why the CSOs and NGOs around the world, United Nations and Western communities picked out a date for menstrual hygiene management just to create awareness and advocate towards ending period poverty.

“Make it available in every school. Make it trackable, the way we’re able to track the mosquito net donated. Don’t bring corruption, let’s be our brother’s and sister’s keeper. Let’s not sell these pads if they eventually get it. The targeted audience. We are saying that for each girl that gets a part at every session in school. She will be able to stay in school.”

On her part, the Chairperson Women in PENGASSAN, Kaduna Zone (Northern Zone), Comrade Hasiya Audu, argued that menstruation is not a myth but that it is a “normal process of a healthy woman’s body, and it should not inhibit or hinder her from working or doing her normal activities.”

She called on stakeholders particularly FG to join in the advocacy and distribution of sanitary pads to the girl-child around the country.

“I would like to encourage everyone that this is a team. This is teamwork. All hands need to be on deck. We all need to join together to make Nigeria a better place. Let us not leave it to the government. Yes, the government has its fundamental right to play.

“But even as Nigerians, us as citizens of Nigeria, we have a part to play. So let us all play that part and Nigeria will be better banquet spaces. So, this is a 3000 part campaign we gave over over 1000 parts to governments in secondary school Mpape. So, we’re looking at more schools. We don’t intend to stop there. We intend to take this outreach to more schools”, she added.

A representative, SHIELD Girls2Women Initiative, Florence Ibrahim, stated that: “the girl-child shouldn’t be stigmatised at all. It is a natural phenomenon from God for everyone to embrace, to say, okay, she’s going through her menstrual cycle, so there’s really nothing wrong with her.

“I would appreciate it if the government can actually make provision for free sanitary pads to girls at rural communities, basically and even secondary schools because some people actually will stay away from school because of pain or because of medications they have to take because they are menstruating.

“So, we advocate that the government should provide free sanitary towels to girls in secondary schools and even rough communities because some people can’t even feed once in a day”, she added.

Earlier, the founder, Lilian Ike Foundation, Chinwe Lilian, urged FG to ensure free distribution of reusable sanitary pads to girls, particularly those in the rural areas.

“We are working against period poverty because we noticed a lot of young girls miss school for four days every month because of lack of access to sanitary facilities.

“Some of these girls don’t have sanitary items like reusable pads or even sanitary pads so they miss school because of fear of being stained. So we want the federal government to step in, like providing sanitary items for these young girls, even if it’s reusable pads. So we want the federal government to step in and do something serious about it because these young girls are suffering”, she said.

