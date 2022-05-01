File photo

expresses solidarity with ASUU, NLC, TUC, others

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-AS Nigerian workers commemorate 2022 International Workers’ Day, The Peoples Alternative Political Movement, TPAP-M, Sunday, urged workers to unite and take over power in 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by Prof Omotoye Olorode and Comrade Jaye Gaskia, of TPAP-M Secretariat, while expressing solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Trade Union Congress, TUC, and others.

The statement also acknowledged the heroic struggles of workers, which the Workers Day was set aside on May 1 to commemorate their heroism.

The theme of 2022 International Workers’ Day is ‘Labour, Politics, and the Quest for Good Governance and Development’.

The statement reads in part, “The Peoples Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M), a coalition of individuals and organisations committed to the emergence of a mass workers party and the socialist transformation of Nigeria; and whose primary social base is the working class, and the wider working peoples and toiling masses; felicitates with and extends our solidarity with workers in Nigeria, across the continent of Africa, and all over the world; on the occasion of the International Workers Day commemorations for this year, 2022.

“For the theme of this year’s Commemoration: ‘Labour, Politics, and the Quest for Good Governance and Development’.

“This theme, coming on the heels of the back to back workers political conferences convened by the NLC & TUC in March 2022, itself a build up on The Peoples Alternative Political Summit, convened by organisations within the wider labour movement in March 2021, and which birthed our movement – TPAP-M; is not only apt, but it is also a logical extension of the outcomes and resolutions of the three political summits, all of which converged in their resolve to return the working class to the heart of Nigeria’s political discourse, and organise and mobilise workers for political action towards conscious political participation.

“The continuing monumental contributions of workers to the course of Human Development, and as well to build solidarity among workers and their allies in the face of the resistance being waged by the working peoples against the exploitation and oppression wrought by the global capitalist system; it is important to once again pay homage to the fighting spirit of the working class, its heroism, and its principled quest for a more humane societal development and governance processes.

“This convergence of resolve is further manifested in the collective determination of the labour centers and their allies in the wider labour movement to mobilise workers to take ownership of the labour party, take back control of the party, and convert it into a working peoples political platform and tribune, as a projection of an element of Workers Power, and as the political platform with which to engage the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

“Nigerian workers are not only interested in politics, we are interested in who governs, which class governs.

This is why as a movement, we are committed and dedicated to working with our allies to ensure the ultimate emergence and installation of a Workers Government – not only in name, but more importantly in deed; and the construction of a Workers state in place of the exploitative and oppressive Bourgeois capitalist state, and the commencement of the process of the Socialist transformation of Nigeria.”