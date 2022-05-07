In commemoration of this year’s International Workers’ Day, Lush Hair, the no.1 and proudly Nigerian hair extension brand stormed a few organizationsspanning across 5 different industries offering complete hair makeover tothe staff and management.

This is to demonstrate unparalleledappreciation for their relentless spirit and commitment in making themselves useful for thegreater good of the society while redefining the standard of beauty by taking them through a memorable hair Journey.

To celebrate this painstaking effort of the Nigerian Labour force, that work tirelessly with great zeal, the brand identified 5 sectors and picked 5 organizations to represent each industry; Finance; Keystone Bank, Security: Halogen Security Company, Government: Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), Healthcare: Eura Care Wellness Centre,Education: State Junior School, Alimosho.

Lush Hair understands the busy schedule and demanding nature associated to these industries especially for women whose attention is equally as required in other facets of life such as; home front pressures, extended family & friends demands, and most essentially personal look maintenance.

With the hashtag #LUSHedAtWork, the brandmade a grand set up at each of these organizations on different occasions, and beyond offering the opportunity of free hair makeovers for the women in these various institutions, Lush Hair equally took it a top notch higher by exciting them all with thrilling games and gifts just to cool off and alleviate the accumulated impact of the demands which everyday responsibilities presents.

According to the Mrs. Ritambhara Kakkar, Brand Manager, Lush Hair who said “due to the seemingly busy lifestyles of an average working-class woman, most of these women may get little “me- time” to sustain their beauty routine, as such we want to take the opportunity to acknowledge their hard work and sacrifices.

We had free hair makeovers for the women in these various institutions and although we are a female centric brand, we didn’t just limit it to female workers, but even the men also went home gift bags for their wives and female partners. Labour Day is a reminder for us that these are the real architects of our society, and they deserve their due respect.

Also speaking was Mrs. Izore Bamawo, Division Head, Marketing & corporate Communication, Keystone Bank, who said “I’m particularly happy with this partnership with Lush Hair giving back to female staff of the bank through free hair makeover towards Workers’ Day, thanks to the brand.

Lush Hair brand also use the opportunity to introduce their new range of hair extensions from our pre plucked attachment, crochet, and weave-on collections, which are quick, easy, and fast to make. While establishing the fact that women don’t necessarily need to stay for long hours at the salon, when they can have their hair styled within 45 minutes

In the end,up to a1000 benefitted from the #LUSHedAtWork exercise, over 250 women directly enjoyed the hair makeover opportunity while over 750 goodie bags were given put to others including men who stood in for the women in their lives.