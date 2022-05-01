.

By Victoria Ojeme

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, IPCR, Weekend, called on Nigerians to pray for peace and stability as Nigeria joins the rest of the world in celebrating this year’s workers’ day and Id el Fitr celebration.

The Apex peace organisation has also asked Nigerians to pray especially in this period of electioneering for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

This call was contained in a statement made available to Journalists, in Abuja.

The think-tank of the Federal Government on peace and conflict resolution added that what the country needs at this point of our trying moment is uniting against the evil forces that are undermining our peaceful cohesion.

It, however, reminded Nigerians that development is a product of peaceful co-existence, therefore, citizens should stand on the side of peace and remain law-abiding in the face of these challenges.

It stated that as patriotic citizens who truly believe in the destiny of this country, we should rise up to the occasion to take up this civic responsibility in moving the nation forward.

The statement reads in part: “As the nation celebrates Id el Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan, Nigerians should take a sober reflection, and connect their hearts to God in the spirit of the season for the restoration of our dear country.

“The Institute wishes to further note that it is not unmindful of the security challenges facing the nation, but it is not insurmountable because President Buhari is already showing the political will to end the security challenges.

As Nigerians travel across the country to commemorate these festivities, the security agencies have guaranteed their commitment to safeguarding the highways for the safety of commuters.

“The IPCR also uses the occasion to salute Nigerians for their patience and resilience in the face of difficulties. The Institute further salutes the courage and selfless service that the military, the police and other security agencies have demonstrated in restoring Nigeria to the dreams and vision of its forebears.

“The Institute assures the gallant security forces of the IPCR’s continued support, and collaboration with them to always provide the soft approach to rid-off Nigeria’s current security challenges and restore it back on the path of sustainable peace and development.

“Nigerians are therefore enjoined to use the occasion of these celebrations to pray for peace and development in our country.”