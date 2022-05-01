.

..says workers benefited more in APC govt than the previous leadership

By Chinedu Adonu

The Deputy National Chairman (South), of All Progressives Congress, Chief Emma Eneukwu, has advised Nigerian workers to always toe the line of due process and ensure their services to the nation are hinged on the principles of probity, coherence and rectitude.

Chief Eneukwu, who said this on Sunday in a Worker’s Day message, sent to newsmen in Enugu, stated that the role of workers in the gathering, processing and utilisation of the country’s commonwealth is climacteric and thus, should always be applauded.

He also stated that the administration of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC under President Muhammadu Buhari has prioritised the welfare of workers since its inception.

While commending the workers on their faith and support towards the developmental agenda of the APC, Eneukwu, disclosed that workers’ unalloyed commitment contributed to the accomplishment of the rolled out programmes of APC for Nigerians.

He said, “I celebrate all the Nigerian workers today because they are an integral part of every success that leadership of my great party, the All Progressives Congress has given to Nigerians.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that the success of any country’s leader, is seriously dependent and determined by the type, quality as well as commitment of workers available to that leader.

“It is also an acknowledged fact that Nigerian workers are always active, sedulous, tireless and industrious people, whose activities are very paramount in championing the growth of our country.

“It is on this note that, I salute all the workaholic Nigerian Workers, especially, those that are based in the southern part of the country, as the world celebrates them today.

“As you all know, the all-inclusive governance provided to Nigerians by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has always prioritised the welfare of workers, because, it understands their major role in nation-building and governance.

“The APC led Federal Government has in her quest to promote the efficiency and service delivery by our workers, approved of the current national minimum wage without hesitation, ensured timely payment of salaries and emoluments, timely promotion of workers, increment in hazard allowance to health workers and others, increment of teachers salaries, constant payment of gratuities, clearing of all arrears of salaries amongst others.

“All these and more were made to acknowledge the importance of workers in nation-building and ensure that, they are given a sense of belonging.

“We could recall that, when hardship occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus became so though on all Nigerians including our workers, that, APC led federal government, set up a Presidential Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) with the objective of developing a credible sustainability plan for repositioning the Nigerian economy now and post Covid-19 crisis period.

“The ESC was required to specifically explore ways and means of growing our non-oil sector – all in a bid to minimise the adverse effects of the coronavirus outbreak and to also protect existing jobs and even create new jobs to help absorb the teeming unemployed even before the crises.

“It was one of the first in Africa which were applauded and its benefits helped in reducing the hardship effect of the pandemic “

“There is no government by any political party in Nigeria that has done more good to Nigerian workers, other than that of APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Hon Eneukwu also enjoined state Governors, to adopt President Muhammadu Buhari’s approach to solving workers’ problems.

He appealed to all the striking workers to reconsider their stance for the overall interest of the nation and give the Federal Government a little time to attend to their yearnings and address all issues raised by them.

He also encouraged Nigerian workers to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration, CVR before the current fourth and last phase of the exercise elapses in June.

He however urged INEC to move CVR centres to federal, state and local Government secretariats to enable the Nigerian Workers who are so occupied with work, to participate.