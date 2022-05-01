ATCO Homes, a top real estate firm, has commended the active labour force in Nigeria for its dexterity and contribution to the economy, especially, in the face of recent global and national disruptive events. It reiterated the value of the segment in attaining and sustaining impactful national productivity level and robust Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rating as cities reopen widely to economic activities.

According to the firm, motivating the active labour force to deliver an optimum level of service is critical to engendering product and service innovations that will drive up the national output level while balancing up the economy which currently has an unfavourable balance of trade.

The firm, therefore, called on the teeming Nigerian workers and employers to look into the area of land banking, an attractive proposition that involves investment in real estate, a sector that yields higher returns during inflation, to store up a key asset that would nullify the possibility of old age neglect or suffering when the workers retire from the labour force.

Bartholomew Egbochie, the Chief Executive Officer of ATCO Homes, said, “Nigerians are some of the most productive people in the world. From Lagos to Aba, Abuja to Kano or Ibadan and Port Harcourt, you can’t miss the sheer dexterity, determination and commitment of the Nigerian workers as they engage in valuable commercial activities.”

He added, “It makes you proud of this nation. When this impressive productivity level is incentivized, it is clear that the local workforce would deliver more to offset any unfavourable events in the economy. Without these workers, it would have been impossible for most businesses and countries to bounce back sooner from the lockdown lull. Therefore, it is important to prioritize the well-being of all workers as well as help them build a strong asset portfolio that they can rely on when they retire. ATCO Homes offers land banking opportunities that help mid-income earners and wealthy investors to buy lands and houses and pay in instalments, in the high growth areas of Ibeju-Lekki which offers interesting yield on investment annually.”

He emphasized that, considering the current inflationary trend, employers can help their employees purchase land through the proprietary employee contributory wallets or retirement savings. As well, the workers can directly key into the instalment payment plans available at the real estate firm.

Workers Day is celebrated on May 1st in Nigeria. The observance coincides with the International Labour Day, which is also observed globally to celebrate the achievements of the labour movement.