YENAGOA-THE Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission, (INEC) I’m charge of Bayelsa State, Dr Emmanuel Hart has extoled the the contribution of women in nation building, noting women’s significant role in nation building cannot be overemphasized.

Hart, who stated this when a women group Standup for Women Society, (SWS) Bayelsa State chapter paid an advocacy visit to the commission in Yenagoa, averred that women are very pragmatic, detailed and devouted in making the society a better place for all.

The INEC REC while thanking the group for the visit and for championing the cause of women and children, said the commission will continue to partner and collaborate with well meaning groups and organisations in the political process.

He said, “Any where a woman is she is always successful. We will partner with the association, so they can disseminate information about the forthcoming general elections.”

Head of Department Voter Education/Publicity, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, disclosed that the Commission has carried out expansion of collation centres, adding that collation centres have been increased from 1544 to 2244.

The Chairperson of Standup for Women Society, SWS, Bayelsa State chapter, Liberator Eunice Nnachi in her remarks, said the essence of the advocacy visit is to discuss ways Bayelsa SWS can partner with INEC to strengthen support for adequate registration and collection of voter card and ensure a socially inclusive election through implementation of policies and programmes for the forthcoming election.

According to her, there is the need for Nigeria, especially Bayelsa State is to be actively involved in the processes leading to the forthcoming general elections.

She said: “We promise to adequately use the existing structure of the SWS at all levels to carry out political awareness and sensitization campaigns in order to make sure that the good people of Bayelsa are not left out in the scheme of things.

“We therefore, urge the Commission to partner with us and see that SWS is kept abreast of the commission’s activities as they unfold. This is because our mandate is to support this commission in actualizing their electoral mandates and activities.”