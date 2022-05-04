By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Women pressure under the aegis of “SpaceForHer” has called on the federal government to make a law reserving deputy governorship seats automatically for women in states of the federation.

SpaceForHer is the flagship programme of Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), civil society organisation based in Ilorin.

Project Lead of the group, Tolulope Gbenro who said this in Ilorin, Kwara state capital at the unveiling of fellows of the group,said”We are calling on the National Assembly to initiate a bill that will reserve the deputy governorship seats in Nigeria for the female folks.

Gbenro noted that this became necessary because,”for decades, there has been a concern over the very low participation of women in political leadership and governance.”,stressing that ,”While females represent about half of Nigeria’s population, they occupy less than 10 percent of political positions in the country.

” Nigerian women, have for years, been largely excluded from elective and appointive positions.

“Indeed, the statistics of women’s distribution in Nigeria’s political space is grim and unimpressive.”

She added that ,”Since Nigeria returned to democratic rule over 20 years ago, we are yet to produce a female governor through an election.”

She also urged the National Assembly to reconsider all the gender bills that were rejected by the lawmakers during the voting on constitutional amendment on March 1, 2022..

She stressed that “there are about five of these bills that seek to promote and establish opportunities for women in politics, governance and the society at large.”

Said Mrs Gbenro: “It may interest you to know that in the past few years, different local and international bodies have invested energy and resources to advocate for and support women’s participation in politics and governance.

“But despite all efforts put in place, we are yet to meet the 30 percent and 35 percent affirmative action for gender inclusion as contained in the Beijing Declaration and National Gender Policy respectively.

“You will all agree with me that, having enjoyed more than two decades of democratic rule, Nigeria has come a long way in its democratic journey and we hope that it will, going forward, take the issue of gender inclusion/women participation in politics and governance seriously, both at the national, state and local levels.

“We are therefore proposing that:

“Political parties should encourage and give room for active participation of women, rather than using them for campaigns only.

“The 35 percent slot should be approved and used at the level of government for both political and appointive offices.

“There is a need for the creation of a safe and enabling environment that allows women to engage meaningfully in decision-making and take part in high-profile activities.

“The cost for forms of interest should be largely subsidized for female aspirants in all political parties.

“Denying women the opportunity to take active part in politics and governance is a violation of their fundamental human right and also violates the principle of democracy that provides for fair representation of all interest groups in the society.

“We must note that women’s participation in politics and governance is key to building a strong democracy and an inclusive society.

“There is a need to change the wrong perception some people have of women who participate in politics. Many see women politicians as prostitutes, disrespectful and irresponsible.

She however said that “Unfortunately, there are women who hold these wrong notions as well; they show hatred to their fellow women who are into politics. This is wrong and should stop.”

She added that “despite their large numbers and how much they vote during elections, it is worrisome and quite unfortunate that women in Nigeria constitute a small percentage of people in political decision-making and leadership roles.