By Gabriel Olawale

A governorship aspirant and former Special Adviser on Communication to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf has admonished Nigerian women to step out and participate actively in politics and leadership to contribute their God-given potential to the development of the country.

Speaking during the Vanguard Media Limited International Women’s Day Conference 2022, Modele said that it’s time to think differently about women candidates and encourage them to step out and change the narrative.

She disclosed that men are considered for political offices based on their potential while women are considered based on their past achievements.

She called for restructuring of political parties in the country to accommodate more women beyond women’s leadership roles. “No culture in the country forbids women participation in leadership roles.”

Corroborating her views, the Country Director of ActionAid, Ene Obi tasked political parties to have 35 per cent of their political positions reserved for women and 35 per cent of appointive positions reserved for women as well.

“It’s high time women folk began to make use of their number. Women need to support and not discredit one another. Our women need to get registered, get their PVCs and come out to vote for transformation.”

