By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Abuja socialite and hospitality expert, Adenike Isi Adeeko, has said that female entrepreneurs work thrice harder than their male counterparts in the nightlife industry.

She identified negative social perception, cultural and religious misrepresentation, and financial constraints among others as some of the odds stacked against them.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the maiden edition of Ibiza party held at Tiki Cultures Abuja, she said, “Few women are in the nightlife business because it is tasking mentally, financially, and there are so many odds stacked against us.

“Women have to work thrice as hard as men in the nightlife business to become successful.”

On why she chose to venture into nightlife business, Adeeko said: “First, I like to party. Secondly, I realised a few years ago that people in this city are not used to celebrating themed parties, I decided to fill that void and the people are loving it.”

While calling for more collaboration to enable women in the nightlife industry to overcome the challenges, the Abuja socialite said: “These parties are quite expensive to plan and execute. Having more collaborations will really take the financial stress off us (women) to be able create more theme parties.”

Vanguard reports that the Ibiza party was for house and amapiano music lovers to meet and have a great time together.

