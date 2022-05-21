Adeyinka Igbinoba,

By Moses Nosike

ADEYINKA Igbinoba, is a Lagos-based woman entrepreneur, who was going about her normal business in Lagos until November 20, 2021, when she walked into the office of a man named, Saheed Mosadoluwa, aka Ibile where her family members had gone to demand a refund of N30m paid for a parcel of land but was not delivered to them. Adeyinka who did not know she would be brutalised and her leg crushed in the process is presently crying for justice.

Speaking with journalist in her office in Lagos, Adeyinka who now walks on crutches said that her assailant boasted that the police and even the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission could not retrieve the money from him as he is “well connected.”

According to her, “as a citizen of this country, you never get to feel the decay or the injustice until it gets to you personally and you have a feel of its sting”.

Her story: “Mid 2021, two of my siblings were swindled by a land dealer named Saheed Mosadoluwa aka Ibile in the sum of N30,000,000 in a bid to buy a parcel of land which was later found out to be fraud. When he was confronted with it, he promised to refund the money which he never did.

After several months, my sisters took the matter to EFCC and it was to no avail. They were forced to involve our parent. Our parent called this man and pleaded with him on several occasions to refund the money and during one of the calls, he agreed that they should meet and he gave the meeting point and time which was to be November 20, 2021, 4pm in his office”.

Continuing, she said, “On this day my mother had called me to accompany them to the meeting venue which was Landbook properties, ELeganza Complex opposite VGC. Unknown to us, it was an ambush as Saheed Mosadoluwa had placed his thugs around the venue.

Innocently we went to his office and my mum started by pleading with him that N30m was not a small amount, that he should please refund the money. One of my sisters also pleaded but all Ibile could say was that not even EFCC chairman could take the money from him, that he was a very powerful man but he was not proud and even prostrated before my mum.

He however said that before he would even listen to us, we should go to the EFCC and withdraw the case before coming back to meet him. At that point my sister’s husband said, if that was what he wanted he should issue us a bank draft so that we can have a guaranty for withdrawing the matter at the EFCC.

But all efforts to get Saheed Mosadoluwa reason with us was to no avail. At that point I said, ‘you said you were not a proud person and you are saying not even EFCC chairman can take the money from you, I beg to differ on your statement on not being proud”. At this point he flared up and signaled his thugs who came in and pounced on my brother in-law.

On seeing this, I brought out my phone to start recording being a journalist and media practitioner myself. When Saheed Mosadoluwa saw me recording, he came wrestled with me to take my phone which I resisted.

At this point, I was making my way out of his office to an open place where people could see us and when he saw that he couldn’t take my phone, he went back to his receptionist desk and took a wooden carving as a weapon and came after me.

As he aimed at hitting my head, I was fortunate to see him on time raising the object and swinging it to my head so I had to dodge it and while dodging it I lost my stability and staggered, but then he caught up with me and kicked me with his leg and I fell to the ground. He struck again with the weapon but now on my ankle and my bones shattered instantly.

This was a pain I couldn’t describe, he still didn’t relent. So I knew I had to run for my dear life. At this point the thugs were still inside his office dealing with my brother in-law being the only male among us. When I stood up from the ground to run, that was when I realized how grievous this damage was. I had no choice but to start hopping on one leg.

“By the time I was getting to the staircase, I was about being attacked again by two of his thugs whom he had again signaled despite that he was still following me closely from behind, but miraculously my driver appeared.

The thugs were shocked and not knowing who my driver was, they momentarily dispersed. At this point my driver knew he had to whisk me away from there and picked me up on his back and we left the scene

“One of my siblings saw me with my right foot dangling from my broken ankle and alarmed, beckoned on her husband who had just been rescued from the thugs to make a quick escape from the premises. Saheed Mosadoluwa on seeing that I had escaped with a broken leg, went back to his office to drop the object he used, and knowing that my mum who was oblivious of his action being distracted by the bullies that pounced on my brother-in-law in her presence, now asked her for her account details and transferred N15M on the spot to my mum as if to obliterate his guilt before the innocent old woman”.

“My driver rushed from there to the hospital and my worst nightmare started from there. The following day, my husband who just returned from a business trip went to Ajiwe police station, Ajah to report the matter and Saheed Mosadoluwa was invited and he promised to come on November, Tuesday 23, 2023.

“Meanwhile, Saheed Mosadoluwa (the suspect) called my mum and was bragging about all he had, saying He lives in Amen Estate, he has N9b in his account, he has an airline, he wasn’t the one that broke my leg and he has CCTV camera in his office that captured everything. When I heard he mentioned Amen Estate, I immediately chatted the MD of Redbrcik Homes Intl Ltd who are the developers of Amen Estate in person of Sade Gbadamosi who is a well known person to me.

As a matter of fact we were business partners. So I asked her if she knew Saheed Mosadouwa who claimed to be living at Amen Estate and she confirmed knowing him and that he truly lives at Amen Estate. At that point I explained all that transpired and I told her that he would not go free.

“She responded and said she was not happy because we were her two best friends. At that point I was shocked and I asked her “how can an alleged criminal who was once paraded by the Nigerian Police Force as a notorious criminal be your best friend?” so I sent her a newspaper report to that effect. The following day she came to visit me at the hospital and asked me to drop all charges against her friend if I wanted to collect the balance of N15m naira.