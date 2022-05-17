By Samuel Oyadongha, YENAGOA

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Ijaw National Congress, INC, president, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, yesterday, described the creation of Rivers and Bayelsa states as a direct product of the martyrdom of late Isaac Boro.

Speaking at separate wreath laying ceremonies in Kaiama and Yenagoa as part of activities for this year’s Boro Day celebrations, Diri paid glowing tributes to the departed freedom fighter for laying his life down for the good of the Niger Deltan.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, at both events, he insisted that the Ijaw nation and Niger Delta would have been far more backward than it is today without the heroic struggles of late Isaac Boro.

His words: “While there are a lot of people who aspire and assume the sentiments of Boro, a lot of people do not reflect the characteristics of Boro in their aspirations and determinations and the things they do.

“As a youth, who is Boro to you? Was Boro involved in oil bunkering, cultism, kidnapping or involved in disrespecting elders? The answer is no. Was Boro involved in vandalising Federal Government and state government infrastructure in his community? The answer is no.

“So, if you are talking about Boro and you are doing these things, to what extent is Boro in you?”

In their separate goodwill messages, INC President, Prof. Okaba and spokesman of Ijaw Youth Council, Worldwide, Ebilade Ekerefe, urged Ijaw people to be security conscious and do everything within their reach to protect themselves and their communities.

They said the Ijaw struggle for self-determination must continue, stressing that the INC and IYC would not support criminality but always strive to protect the Ijaw interest.

Also speaking, Chairman, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo and the President of Ijaw Peoples Association of Great Britain and Ireland, Rev. F.B. Akpanari, emphasised the need for Ijaw people not to betray the ideals Late Isaac Adaka Boro stood and fought for.