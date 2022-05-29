



The winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Progress Chukwuyem has applauded the efforts of the major sponsor of the musical reality TV show, Bigi carbonated soft drink brand of Rite Foods, saying he and other eleven contestants had many refreshing moments during the duration of the entire show.

Progress Chukwuyem clinched N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) worth of prizes which includes N30 million (Thirty-Million Naira), a new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks, an EP and a music video, a weekend getaway from TravelBeta, and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12 months premium subscription.

The 21 year-old singer, songwriter, and performer, from Ika South of Delta State, defeated Zadok Aghalengbe, age 27, from Edo State, at the grand finale of the Nigerian Idol show on Sunday, 22 May, after a heated contest, as both demonstrated their musical dexterity with stunning acts that got the judges and audience thrilled with admiration.



But Progress’ was declared the winner with the highest vote from the 45 million recorded for the week. This was also part of the over 220 million votes recorded for the musical show, which started with the top 12 contestants, after a painstaking audition of over four million candidates.