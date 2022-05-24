Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Tuesday dissolved the State Executive Council.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Kelvin Ebiri, the governor’s Special Assistant on Media, in Port-Hacourt.

According to the statement, the governor also sacked Mr Emeka Woke, his Chief of Staff, Emeka Woke, and Mr Harold Koko, his Senior Special Assistant, Protocol.

All the affected officials were ordered to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

No reason was given for the action, but the statement said the governor commended the commissioners and other officials affected for their services and contributions to the development of the state.

Wike wished them the best in their future endeavours.

Vanguard News Nigeria