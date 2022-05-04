By Bashir Bello

KANO— A widow, Jamila Abdullahi, 30-year-old, has been arrested by operatives of the police in Kano State for dealing in illicit drugs.

Jamila, a resident of Kwanar Ungogo Quarters, Ungogo LGA of Kano State was arrested for the second time in a month.

Confirming the development, spokesperson of Kano Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, said the widow was arrested at first and was made to sign an undertaking not to engage in the trade again but breached the process leading to her arrest for the second time.

Haruna said the widow ran the business with another man who fled upon sensing danger.

He said: “On March 30, 2022, at 1200hrs, credible pieces of information received revealed that one Jamila Abdullahi, 30 year old, of Kwanar Ungogo Quarters, Ungogo LGA Kano State engaged in buying and selling of illicit drugs.

“On receipt of the reports, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Dikko, directed Ungogo Divisional Police Officer, Murtala Fagam, to invite the woman as well as the community policing stakeholders of the area. She was invited and in front of her relatives and their ward head, she signed an undertaking not to involve in such an act again.

“On April 30, 2022, about 1000hrs, a team of Operation Puff Adder led by DPO Ungogo Division while on surveillance patrol in Kwanar Ungogo area, intercepted the said Jamila, in possession of 35 tubes of Rubber Solution. Credible information received revealed she is the major dealer of Rubber Solution that is used for intoxication in Ungogo LGA and environs.

“On investigation, Jamila confessed that she is a widow, and she has been in the business of buying and selling Rubber Solution for over two years. After her first invitation, she stopped, but later continue selling the robber solution. She further confessed that she use to buy the intoxicants from someone. Having learned about her suspected arrest, the person was said to have escaped and left the country.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, had directed for discreet investigation at the command’s criminal investigation department, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police strongly reiterates that criminals will have no hiding place in Kano State.

They are advised to either repent or leave the State completely. He urged residents to continue to pray for the state, the nation, and report incidences to the nearest police station, and not take laws into their hands. Rigorous patrol, raids of criminal hideouts, and black spots will continue throughout the state, as the command will sustain the ongoing “Operation Puff Adder” that is yielding the required results,” Haruna added.