By Victoria Ojeme and Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has withdrawn from the Senatorial race, after much deliberation from critical stakeholders.

She made the announcement in a statement in Abuja on Monday. Giving reasons for her withdrawal, she said it came on the heels of family consultations, stakeholders and well-wishers, to still be a voice for the Nigerian women.

Recall that on May 8, Tallen had announced that she will be vying for the Plateau South Senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections

Afterwards, Buhari had sometime last week issued a directive to all appointees seeking nomination ahead of the APC primaries to resign on or before May 16.

The directive followed the decision of the Court of Appeal to dismiss a suit that challenged section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, which prohibits appointees from participating in a convention as a delegate or nominee.

Continuing, Tallen said, “I remain resolute as I continue to relish the opportunity to serve Nigerian women in my capacity as Minister of Women Affairs under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“Consequently, I wish to inform you all that following broad-based consultations and interventions from critical stakeholders, I have decided to withdraw from running for the senatorial seat mindful of our accomplishments and the notable progress we have recorded under my stewardship at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“Above all, as we celebrate our modest achievements, we are also conscious of the opportunities and achievements yet to be harnessed for Nigerian Women under this administration.

“With profound gratitude and great humility, I have decided to voluntarily step down from the Senatorial race sequel to the yearnings of women and other well meaning Nigerians who see the need for a strong voice for Women at the Senate having consulted widely with my family, well-wishers and supporters conscious of the role I play for Women in Nigeria today.

“So to all Nigerian Women and young girls who have raised concerns as to what next, rest assured that I, Dame Pauline K. Tallen, OFR, KSG have not submitted any resignation letter and therefore, it is my decision not to go ahead with this request but carry on as the Minister of Women Affairs.”