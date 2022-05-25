Governor Nyesom Wike

PORT HARCOURT— GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.



Chief of Staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their offices with all commissioners in Wike’s administration.



The governor in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, said: “Wike commends the members of the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the state.



“He also wished them the best in all their future endeavours. Wike has, therefore, instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.”



Reacting to the development, Senibo Finebone, state All Progressives Congress, APC, Publicity Secretary, said: “We are not surprised because the governor places high premium on politics over governance. We don’t call him an accidental governor for anything.



“The dissolution did not come to some of us as a surprise. Any keen observer of Wike’s brick and mortar style of governance should always expect him to exhibit preference for self interest above common good.

“He started by disengaging the sanitation authorities without replacement, an action that has turned Port Harcourt into the refuse/garbage capital of Nigeria.



“While we’re all burdened by the stench in Port Harcourt, the governor decided to dissolve his cabinet and send his appointees home at a critical time when governance deficit has become the order of the day in the state.



“His latest action is to enable him raise a new army of supporters out of the aggrieved followers occasioned by the governor’s politics of imposition.”

