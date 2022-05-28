By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As employment rate continues to soar in Nigeria, a private firm, Birotojob Integrated, disclosed embarking on massive capacity building of job seekers in June 2022.

Birotojob, is a Lagos based firm, its aim of the training is to enable young job seekers take their place in the labour market, which also is to make them suitable for available spaces in organizations that needs their services.

Speaking on the capacity building for job seekers, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO Birotojob Integrated, Charles Okwuosa, said the company is concerned about the plight of job seekers and wants to use the train period to add value to the potential and chances.

Read Also:

2023: INEC must sanction elected office holders who decamp —Agbakoba

Okwuosa said the training will focus specific staff and young graduates in the company for better productivity in their careers and different fields of endeavour.

He further explained that the training shall be to help companies of all sizes hire the best in the placement and management of temporary, contract, permanent and outsourced staff with the talent/skill they seek while offering top notch opportunities to job seekers to get hired in Nigeria.

And that Birotojob will also support thousands of human resource managers, recruiting agencies, government agencies and mid-sized to small entrepreneurial firms across many industries offering contract jobs and direct placement opportunities to hire the best talents.

He said: “We do not negotiate nor take a percentage of candidates first month or any other monthly salary, earn your salary in full.

“Our platform “Birotojob” is so user friendly, so personal and so individually tailored to meet any employer or job seeker need any time, any day and in any location in Nigeria.

“We understand that because job training is an important topic of human resource management.

“It helps develop the career of the individual and the prosperous growth of the organization.

“On the job training is a form of training provided at the workplace.

“On-the-job training is an important topic of human resource management.”

He added that Birotojob develops the career of the individual and the prosperous growth of the organization.

“On the job training is a form of training provided at the workplace”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria