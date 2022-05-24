.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today stormed the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.

The move, according to the Spokesman for the EFCC Mr Wilson Uwujaren, followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the anti-graft agency.

Uwujaren recalled that the EFCC had on January 24, 2022, filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against Okorocha.

The case was assigned to Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha was twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

, 2022, had warned that the court would not grant any further adjournment to the agency if it failed to serve the former governor with a court summons.

“In the circumstances, the commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial,” the spokesman said.

