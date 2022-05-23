A pan Igbo pressure group, Movement For The Actualization Of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction(MANPIEX), an arm of Southeast Restoration Organization, has appealed on all non-Igbo indigenes aspiring for the office of the president in 2023 to rescind their ambition for the sake of justice, equity and fairness.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the convener of the movement, Barr. Joe Nwokedi said that Nigeria has suffered series of disunity, mutual suspicion, unpatriotism and many other ethno-religious crisis that were caused by unjust inequitable and unfair distribution of power and wealth of Nigeria.

According to him, this unwholesome development has in great measure retarded the anticipated collective growth and success of Nigeria as a nation.

He said that a situation where some regions or components that make up Nigeria feel that they are constantly and consistently being marginalized and deprived of their fair share of political and economic power is not for the good of the nation and as such will certainly impede the maximum utilization of the potentials of the people of this nation.

Nwokedi said that since after the civil war which ended with the slogan of

“No Victor,No Vanquish”,Nigerians are yet to unreservedly embrace Igbos into the mainstream of the political and economic soul of Nigeria and this has not been in the best interest of the country, adding that it has resulted into catastrophic outcomes in certain issues that would engender monumental growth of the country.

He said that while Nigerians have dwelt so long on this quagmire , a golden opportunity has been presented to us as a nation to remedy this anomaly as 2023 presidential election approaches and this can be achieved if an Igbo man is elected president of Nigeria come 2023.