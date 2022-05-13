By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta, Senator Ita Enang has said he is contesting for Akwa Ibom governorship in 2023 on the Platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, based on what he has achieved for the State, and for humanity.

Enang spoke yesterday when he took his consultation to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council , Uyo to seek media support on his aspiration.

His words: “I am contesting for Akwa Ibom governorship on the basis of my person and content of my character, I am contesting on the basis of what I have achieved, and attained, not for myself, but what I have achieved for Akwa Ibom State, and Nigeria.

“I’m contesting on the basis of what I have achieved for humanity, and my record. So when another person comes and present himself and say he wants to be the next governor of Akwa Ibom, please ask him for his records.

“Ask him what he has been able to do either for his Local government, his village, or for humanity, then compare it with mine, you will agree that the governor of Akwa Ibom State come 2023 should be Senator Solomon Ita Enang”

Enang pointed out that sa a young man he was among those who formed Ibom Solidarity Foundation with the aim of making sure that they fought against everything that was capable of being cancerous against Akwa Ibom State.

He recalled that when he was in the Senate he fought and succeeded single handedly to attract the Federal Polytechnic which is located at Ukana, Essien Udim LGA, as well as the Federal University of Technology, now located in Ikot Abasi.

The Presidential Aide assured that if elected as governor that he would prioritize human capacity development, Agriculture, declare emergency on youth development, and improve on the Schools.

“So I am now coming to say Akwa Ibom people make me the next governor of Akwa Ibom State because I have fought the fight, I have led in struggles, and I have not been cowardly in any matter.

“What I am saying here is that I have been a fighter for the development of projects and programmes of this state. I have looked for what I will bring for Akwa Ibom state, and the people and not what I will bring for myself.

“On what I will I do for Akwa Ibom State as a governor, I will emulate and improve on what former governors Victor Attah and Senator Godswill Akpabio have done, but I will not take example of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

” I want to pledge that when I become the governor, the Aircraft that Udom is flying ,we will either sell it or put it in the Airline of Ibom Air for lease, to keep generating money for Akwa Ibom State. I will not use it as a private thing. I will work in this state with conscience” Enang assured.