Adeoye

House of Representatives aspirant for Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency II in Lagos, Prince Adelaja Adeoye has said that the reason he wants to be at the National Assembly is to negotiate a better deal for his people.

Adeoye who has held political positions at both state and national levels said his political exposure and experience will help in achieving this and other promises to the electorates.

He said this during a chat with newsmen recently in Lagos in one of his consultation visits.

He said: “I am qualified with great political exposure and experience to negotiate a Better Deal for my people of at the National Assembly.

“Being a former State and National Publicity Secretary of a party has exposed me to a lot and also, my activism experience during my Bida and University of Lagos days has shaped my orientation about the need for public office holders to act right and fulfill their promises to the electorates.

“Recently, I was appointed by the National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the conduction of the last National Convention, this also brought about my desire to contribute to the nation as we are in dire need of those who would rescue this country from the shackles of Bad Governance by the APC Administration.

“Basically, the nation needs bold, upright and men of great character with capacity and competence to be the policy and law makers in this nation, and I see myself as one of them.

“Most of the times, we see people complain about the process at the National level, but only few are ready to take up the challenge of running by putting in their personal resources.

“This is why you see abysmal performance by those that leadership has been conceded to.

“But with people like myself who are very vibrant and ready to contribute meaningfully and positively to the lives of our people, there would be progress in our dear country.

“In my Constituency for instance, there are lots of bad roads, security challenges, high level of out-of-school children and other discouraging statistics.

“I, going into the National Assembly will enable me to push necessary bills that will directly touch the lives of my constituents and the country generally.

“Most of these challenges should be resolved by the State and Federal executive without intervention ideally, but I would intervene where necessary via allocation of constituency projects, which will be nominated by my office as a Rep member in the National Assembly.

“I am primarily looking at the area of Education, Health-Care, and Sustainable Empowerment for our women, elders and youths so that we can take so many of our youths off the streets and begin to give more of our people economic power.

“The rate of poverty in the country is alarming and the index isn’t slowing down at all.

“I know it’s a huge task that requires immediate attention and proffering of solution that must be executed, but with God and the people by my side, I will achieve a lot within a short time.

“I am bringing lots of changes to my constituency in several ways, looking at how those who had gone to the National Assembly had treated the people.

“First, there must be an effective communication between my constituents and the constituency office, so that my people can also contribute to some of the bills they want.

“I will also ensure that constituency projects that will be done will have direct impact and benefit to the lives of the people.

“My knowledge and Idea of Empowerment is not to buy people food items alone, but to establish them, to create a wealth sustaining system, so that within my four years, a lot of them must be self- sufficient and sustainable.

“By this, they can provide for themselves, and people around them.

“In South-west regions of Nigeria generally, we must work on financial and economic power for our people, through various enterprises and financial development and security programs.

“As an aspirant, I am hoping that people will look in my project and program and other great things I have to offer them.

“These I summarized into my mantra a BETTER DEAL and make the best choice for themselves.

“So far, the streets are chanting Laja, the nukes and crannies all call the name Laja, the suburbs and metropolis all reckon with Laja and the BETTER DEAL gospel.

“I am the most popular and the most accepted aspirant in my constituency to the fact that, a lot of people do not even know if other aspirants are contesting.

“My people are solidly behind me as I tend to have the best and most realistic manifesto that they can trust and I myself have assured them I would deliver their mandate and uphold it to the best abilities and quality output any man can offer.

“And I want to believe that the delegates will vote for me overwhelmingly so that we will have the opportunity to serve the people better than anyone ever did and will do.

“I am sure they must have singled me out of many other aspirants.

“They know that I am the best amongst them. They know I don’t bluff and I have a realistic plan and beneficial proposition to the people.

“And I am only wishing that they vote massively for me so that a new dawn will be birth and the era of a BETTER DEAL shall come to reality, flourish and change the lives of my people for better.” He concluded