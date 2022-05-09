By Aro Samuel

What else do we need as a party, to pick a candidate, other than possession of needed quality for the task, empathy for the people, loyalty, commitment and contributions to the party, accountability, popularity and acceptability? Obviously, nothing to add!



Show me a man in the whole of Ondo South that can boast of his commitment and contributions to the party, we now call ”our party” today, MORE THAN Barr. Morayo Lebi. Such person maybe found tomorrow, not today.



It is from the foregoing I wish to appeal to the conscience of our delegates, that Providence has once again entrusted into your hands the authority to dictate who shall pilot the affairs of the most naturally endowed but most poorly developed district in Ondo state.



It is from the foregoing I wish to remind you again that, no amount of anything, any aspirant can offer you that can stand what this man (Barr. Morayo Lebi) has given, suffered or gone through, for about nine years now, before the party becomes what it is today.



Failure to vote him, is on one hand, saying that commitment, loyalty and contributions to party mean nothing while on the other hand, such action is as good as jeopardizing our chances of winning at the general elections, given his unparalleled popularity and acceptance in and beyond the party.



Should we then throw the above qualities of commitment, contributions and loyalty to party to the dustbin, thereby discourage would-loyal party members? Or should we slaughter the interest of the party on the alter of selfishness that will not satisfy us, not to talk of our children, should we raise a candidate that can not win at general elections?



If peradventure any other person can manage to win at the general election (the probability of which is one percent), to what extent can such be trusted that he will not later abandon the party for another one at the slightest provocation or clash of interest? Can Lebi easily have any good reason to dump the party he has so laboured on with his hard earned resources for the past nine years?



Dear delegates, can we truly boast of being a ruling party in Ondo South today? How many empowerments have we, our wives or children benefited from? How many (federal) employment letters have been handed over to us or our people through the instrumentality of lobbying by a federal lawmaker?



For how long shall we continue to live as opposition in a ruling party? For how long shall we forget that whatever we are offered now will finish within two to three weeks, leaving us in lamentations for four years again?



It is on this note, I humbly present to you our able delegates, the trusted party man whose name alone sends fear down the spine of the opposition, a man of unflinching loyalty, commitment and empathy, Barr. Morayo Lebi for the good of all.





A Concerned Southerner – Aro Samuel , writes from Ajagba.